Mariners down A's

PLATTSBURGH — Matt Brandes finished with three hits and four RBIs to pace the Clinton County Mariners to a 7-1 victory over the Fourth Ward A's, Tuesday, during local baseball action.
Ian McCasland, Zack Marlow, Jacob Schiraldi and Austin Barnao combined to allow just two hits and one run on the mound for the Mariners.
The A's did not help their cause, allowing five unearned runs in the game, and Clinton County took advantage.
"It was the Matt Brandes show tonight," Mariners manager Gary Duquette said. "Our pitchers did well allowing just two hits, and it was nice to see our defense have no errors. It’s nice being able to say that we won both games against the Fourth Ward teams (Cardinals and A’s) this year."
Clinton County 7, 4th Ward A's 1
4th Ward 000 000 1 — 1 2 3
Clinton 001 420 X — 7 7 0
McKinley, Kramer (4) and Mosher. McCasland, Marlow (4), Schiraldi (6), Barnao (7) and Rainville. WP- Marlow. LP- McKinley. 2B- Brandes (CC), Miner (CC).
14U
ESSEX, Vt. — The Clinton County 14U Mariners swept a doubleheader from the Vermont Strikers on Saturday.
In the first game, the Mariners managed a 7-5 win.
In the top of the first frame, Braeden Calkins walked and eventually came home on a wild pitch for the first run.
In the second, Keagen Pecor walked, Jacob Lagree singled, and eventually Braeden Calkins reached on an error, scoring Pecor for a second run.
In the second, the Strikers benefited from a hit by pitch, a steal of second and finally a base hit to score their first run.
The fifth inning saw Quinn Brandell single for the Mariners to score Chase Clukey.
Later in the same inning, Jake Calkins scored on an error. In the 6th, Lagree’s base-on-balls paid dividends when he scored on Braeden Calkins’s fielder’s choice.
The Strikers would get runs 5 and 6 by the way of Mariners' errors.
Sam Bingel singled home the Mariners final run.
Brandell pitched 5 complete innings, striking out 5 and allowing just 2 hits. Chase Clukey came in to close it out in the 6th and 7th innings.
The second game had a wild finish where the Mariners were down 8-3 in the 7th inning.
However, they managed to score 5 runs in the top of that frame to tie the contest.
In the top of the 8th, Ashtyn Catlin singled and eventually scored the game-winner.
More excitement ensued in the bottom of the 8th when the Mariners trapped a Striker baserunner off third base and executed a flawless rundown to end the game.
Chase Clukey led the way with two hits including a monstrous home run to center field in the second inning.
Catlin slammed a triple and chipped in with a single as well, while Keagan Pecor contributed a double, Sam Bingel and Braeden Calkins rounded out the hitting with singles.
Alex O’Neal sprinkled 5 hits over 6 innings for the Mariners.
Chase Clukey picked up the win in relief for the Mariners.
The Mariners will take on Tupper Lake Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Lefty Wilson Field.
