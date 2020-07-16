Mariners blank Rockies

MOOERS — The Clinton County Mariners blanked the Champlain Valley Baseball League's Champlain Rockies with a 10-0 win, Wednesday.
Zachary Marlow helped propel the Mariners with two base knocks, while Matt Brandes and Dylan Garrant both notched doubles.
Jesse Izzo recorded the pitching win for Clinton County.
The Rockies' Jamie Davison finished with two hits.
The Mariners have a much-awaited matchup tomorrow against the defending CVBL champion 4th Ward Cardinals at 7 p.m. at Lefty Wilson Field.
—
Clinton County 10, Champlain 0
Clinton County 004 006 0 — 10 7 0
Champlain 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Izzo, McCasland (5), Schiraldi (7) and Guerin, Brandes (5). Lafountain, D. Castine (5), C. Chase (6), Barber (6) and Rivers. WP- Izzo. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Brandes, Garrant.
