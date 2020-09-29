Mariners baseball program starts 12U team

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners organization is growing.
For the first time in their history, the Mariners will have a 12U team featuring local youth baseball players from the North Country looking to enhance their skills and prepare for the next level.
The team, managed by John DeAngelo along with assistants Eric Barnes and Dominick Bordeau, has been split in two, featuring rosters named "American" and "National" that mirror the league names in Major League Baseball.
The rosters, however, will be interchangeable throughout the season.
"The main goal of the 12U program is development," DeAngelo said. "We want to develop the kids on so many levels. If the coaches are happy when we move them up, that's the biggest accomplishment we can have."
SEASON PLANS
Originally, the 12U season was scheduled to begin following the conclusion of the Plattsburgh Little League season in the early summer.
But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Plattsburgh Little League season being delayed, the 12U season followed suit.
"We had this plan back in the early spring," DeAngelo said. "The original plan was we would pick this up when the Plattsburgh Little League district season ended. We're happy we can offer this opportunity to the kids."
The 12U group will play an inter-squad game this Friday at Hector Duquette Field and anticipates its first official game next week with more games to follow throughout the fall.
CONCENTRATION POINTS
As the players shift from dimensions of a Little League field to a traditional baseball diamond, the 12U program will look to make that transition as manageable as possible.
"We want kids to know where they are supposed to be on the field at any given time," DeAngelo said. "We want to eliminate mental mistakes. We understand physical mistakes are a part of the game, but we want to eliminate mental mistakes.
"As the season progresses to the big field, we want them to learn how to get a proper lead, secondary leads and to pitch from the wind-up and the stretch. Those are things they don't have in a Little League game."
In terms of development, there will be times where the two rosters within the 12U program may have personnel move around a bit to allow for players to work with each other more than they would by just being limited to one roster.
GOOD SUPPORT
The Clinton County American Legion program has had an exciting stretch lately after completing its summer season, entering into a fall season, announcing it will have a new baseball field at Post 1619 in Plattsburgh and now beginning a 12U team.
DeAngelo thanked all within the Mariners organization in addition to the local American Legion for the support shown toward the 12U squad he will manage this fall.
"They have stepped up and supported this 12U program from the start, and that's such a positive thing," DeAngelo said. "We have great kids and good families, and when they see the Legion supports our youth, that's so huge. It's another step in the right direction, and it's exciting."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
American
Name School Dist.
Dominic DeAngelo Plattsburgh
Adrian Barnes Saranac
Carson Duval Plattsburgh
Jake Frechette Peru
Austin LaReau Saranac
Brennan Peters Peru
Logan Hart Beekmantown
Owen Rankin Beekmantown
Ian Lawrenz Saranac
Elliotte Curry Beekmantown
Trenton Taylor Peru
Noah Thayer Saranac
National
Name School Dist.
Cal Abernathy Plattsburgh
Lucas Kowalowski Plattsburgh
Cal Anderson Beekmantown
Tyler Blake Plattsburgh
Deacon Whitmarsh Peru
Jacob Perkins Northeastern Clinton
Noah Terry Saranac
Gavin Lavarnway Beekmantown
Max Coryer Saranac
Stephen Santor Peru
Daniel Hartmann Plattsburgh
Sebastian Bernier Plattsburgh
Manager- John DeAngelo
Asst. Coach- Eric Barnes
Asst. Coach- Dominick Bordeau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.