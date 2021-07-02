Mariners 13U outlasts Adirondack for 12-6 victory

LAKE PLACID — The Clinton County Mariners continued their winning ways with a 12-6 win against the Adirondack Lightning in 13U baseball, Thursday.
The Mariners' Trenton Taylor finished with a team-high two hits, while Carson Duval doubled and Dominic DeAngelo and Noah Thayer singled.
DeAngelo, Thayer and Adrian Barnes all scored two runs.
Daniel Hartmann picked up the win, working 4.1 innings for Clinton County.
"This was a total team effort," Mariners coach John DeAngelo said. "All 13 players we had dressed tonight contributed.
"We were able to take advantage of a couple walks. They battled back on us in the fifth. They strung some hits together and took advantage of an error. I really liked the composure Danny showed on the mound."
John Caito doubled twice for the Lightning, and Lucas Dashnaw added two hits and two runs scored.
Jarrett Mihill, Garrett Richards and Owen Lawrence all had a single in the Adirondack lineup.
Clinton County 12, Adirondack 6
CCM 102 313 2 — 12 6 2
ADK 100 050 0 — 6 5 2
Hartmann, Barnes (5), Frechette (7) and DeAngelo. McBride (5), DeAngelo (7). Caito, Morieli and Mihill, Snow (6). WP- Hartmann. LP- Caito. 2B- Duval (CCM), Caito (ADK) 2.
