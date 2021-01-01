MAKING THEIR MARK: World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships

JOEY LAFRANCA/STAFF PHOTO
Shepard Clark of the United States competes in the The World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships, Friday, at Ameri-Can North Sports Center in Plattsburgh. Based out of Lake Placid, this is the first time the championships have come to Plattsburgh. The competition features a variety of figure skaters performing sketches on painted black ice that will be judged based on their skill and perfection. Stay tuned for more coverage on this event in upcoming editions of the Press-Republican Monday and Tuesday.
