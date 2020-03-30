MAKING ADJUSTMENTS: Clauss shares chiropractic talents in North Country with NHL

PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Joseph Clauss is a chiropractor at Adirondack Family Chiropractic with his wife, Dr. Carolyn, and he is the official chiropractor for the Boston Bruins as well as a consultant for the Montreal Canadiens.
Dr. Clauss got involved with the Boston Bruins six years ago when he got a call from Ed Weibrecht, owner of the Mirror Lake Inn, saying that his close friend had a problem that no one in Boston could fix.
This friend was Don DelNegro, the trainer of the Bruins, and he had a spinal problem that prevented him from being able to do his job.
After visiting Clauss for three weeks, DelNegro was able to re-up his contract for an additional three years.
IMPRESSING A LEGEND
DelNegro’s golf partner, legendary hockey player Ray Bourque, heard of his success with the chiropractor, and before he knew it, he was the first official chiropractor for the Boston Bruins.
“The first day I walked in there, I had to take X-rays of all the players, analyze the X-rays and adjust them all,” Clauss said. “I worked 12 hours without stopping, and I thought it was an hour. It’s been the easiest thing I’ve ever done.”
After working with the Bruins for a year, Clauss got the chance to help Charlie Jacobs who is the owner of the Bruins and one of the top equestrian riders in the world. That winter was the first time he’d skied in 12 years, and he was able to make the equestrian team and took 14th in the world that April.
Clauss was able to take flights to Boston for the first three to four years and adjust the team once a week so that they were ready for their games and their bodies were in top condition.
“I’d go down there, they’d pick me up and take me to the training center, and I’d work with all the guys and then I’d be back in Plattsburgh by 3 to 4 p.m.,” Clauss said. “It was effortless and fun.”
CHANGING ROUTINE
After several years, the flights were cancelled, and Dr. Clauss had to drive the five hours to Boston in order to adjust the athletes.
“The Stanley Cup (run) almost killed me because it’s two and a half more months, and I was going once or twice a week, plus my practice in Plattsburgh and my practice in Plymouth, Massachusetts.”
They made an arrangement where Clauss would go to Boston once every two or three weeks and take care of the players there, which led to him becoming good friends with Claude Julien, the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens.
“The first year I was there was the first year his back didn’t go out two or three times, so he was sold,” Clauss said.
GOING INTERNATIONAL
When Julien left the Bruins for the Canadiens, Clauss ended up adjusting Marc Bergevin, the general manager, who also saw the advantages of his chiropractic abilities.
Clauss was soon made a consultant for the Canadiens for concussions and spinal injuries. If players were in need, they would be driven down to Plattsburgh and Clauss would adjust them and help them with their particular injuries. He is doing so until they are able to cut through the red tape and allow him to work in Canada.
“Chiropractic is concussions and spinal problems, we take care of that,” Clauss said. “But what was important with the Bruins was that by getting adjusted once a week, you function at a higher level, there will be less injuries and (the players) have more energy.
“So my goal with Montreal is to (eventually) be able to go up once a week to keep the players functioning 100%.”
FUTURE PLANS
If the flight to Boston is restored, Clauss would consider going to Canada, Boston, Plymouth and Plattsburgh every week.
“You don’t adjust an athlete any different than I would any client,” Clauss said.
“The only difference is that they respond better because their bodies are like super machines. They make their living with their body, and if their body’s not 100%, that affects their living, which is why I think it was such a big hit.”
FAMILY AFFAIR
Dr. Carolyn has also gotten involved with the Bruins and got the chance to adjust the Providence Bruins when she is at the office in Plymouth.
She has had similar success with the players, and they enjoy and appreciate her chiropractic abilities just as much as they do Dr. Joe.
One of Clauss’ best memories of the Bruins involves defenseman Kevan Miller and his wife.
Miller came up to Clauss before a game during the Stanley Cup and asked if there was anything that chiropractic care could do for infertility.
He and his wife Haley Kettelkamp had been trying to have a baby for a year with no success.
Clauss had Haley see him after the game to get adjusted and told them to see him again when he was back at his practice in Plymouth in a month. When Clauss next saw them to get X-rays of Haley, they told him that she would be unable to do so because she was pregnant. The couple had a daughter on December 12, 2017, and named her Remi.
VIRUS EFFECT
With the current COVID-19 pandemic, business at Adirondack Family Chiropractic has slowed down a bit due to the fear of people being able to safely leave their homes.
“I believe getting adjusted helps your health potential, and exercise and good nutrition are very important,” Clauss said. “The best things that we can do is to try and help our bodies be as strong as they can, but I agree very much with the quarantine. Yoga, exercise, getting adjusted and definitely upping our vitamins now is very important.”
There’s also a concern as to what’s going to happen to the Bruins’ timing and conditioning since they can’t officially skate or practice at the moment.
Clauss heard through the grapevine that when things get started up again, they’re going to potentially have a mini-camp just to get the guys back into shape.
“I’ve had so much fun with all the players, they’re all great guys and I got the pleasure of knowing them all,” Clauss said.
“I love what I do, I love adjusting people and I’ve been very fortunate to be able to be around people of that caliber.”
