Maine bicyclist travels New York in six days

PLATTSBURGH — Jeremy Chapman just might have become the first bicyclist to ride the entirety of the Empire State Trail — a 750-mile path that connects the North County with Western New York and New York City — since it was officially completed in December. It took him six days.
Chapman completed the trail April 23 after starting in Champlain at about 8:30 a.m. on April 17. He biked south, traveling by the Adirondacks, before reaching Albany, where he took a train to Buffalo. He then biked his way back, riding by Rochester, Syracuse and the Erie Canal, and rode south after arriving in Albany again. He reached his final stop in Battery Park on the southern tip of Manhattan.
Andy Beers, director of the Empire State Trail who oversaw the trail’s construction starting in 2017, said Chapman is the first bicyclist he knows of who biked the entire trail since it was completed.
UP FOR THE CHALLENGE
Chapman, 43, an ardent bicyclist who grew up appreciating nature in his home state of Maine, said this long-haul challenge was a level up for him.
Including his bike, Chapman carried about 30 pounds with him for the entirety of the 750-mile trek, he said. He estimated his bike to be about 17 to 18 pounds and carried another 12 pounds of snacks, water, one pair of socks and shorts, chargers, a wireless shifting device, lights, a laptop, a phone and headphones.
"It was really nice to be able to pick something, design a plan and accomplish it. I've done other big things before,” Chapman said. “It's like you have that 15 minutes of glory. It comes. You enjoy it, and then no matter what you do, it's always onto the next thing. So I'm both reveling in it and the accomplishment, but I'm also getting into integrating back into my regular home life."
Chapman wanted to take on the challenge because he wanted to highlight multi-use trails like the Empire State Trail, which he calls the granddaddy of them all. Ideally, he’d like to see similar trails in communities across the U.S. and would like to design some of his own some day.
"I think we'll see more of these multi-use trails. People are, especially around New York City, people are using these on a daily basis to get to and from work,” he said. “I feel like it's the highway of the future."
FATHER FIGURE
As a father of two children, he also wanted to set an example for them to show what they can accomplish themselves. But he also wanted to make the challenge a journey, one of many he’s had in the outdoors.
“I grew up finding some comfort in the woods, and if I boil it all down, I think all of this comes down to that,” he said.
But nature hasn’t always been comfortable for Chapman. At a young age, he was involved in a ski accident that left him unscathed, he was hit by a car right before entering eighth grade while biking and fractured his hip and ruptured his spleen before and he was struck by lightning while on an end-to-end trip on the Vermont long trail.
He stopped carrying metal trekking poles after that. “I thought then it would be a good idea after that one,” he said.
But it’s, “The love of being outside and being in motion and respect for nature,” that brings him back to the outdoors time and time again, Chapman said.
ADVERSITY
In tune with some of Chapman’s earlier experiences with the outdoors, his journey on the Empire State Trail got dicey before it really started. Driving from Maine, he rented a one-way U-Haul to get to Champlain, loading just his bike, supplies and the pair of lycra he was wearing. Then a snowstorm hit.
“So, it’s me, with nothing but an ultra-light race bike and some lycra, white-knuckling it over the mountains of New England during a random snowstorm,” he said. “It was hectic.”
Chapman’s trip was smooth sailing for a while after that, with no real hiccups until he reached Buffalo. He was excited to get on flat terrain on Erie Canal path, but he got his first flat tire of the whole trip.
Chapman took an Uber back to Buffalo to a bike shop to fix his flat, but he got another soon after.
"So I got slowed way down,” Chapman said, “and that took a lot of the time, energy and motivation and just that kind of good inertia that was built up.”
Chapman got more flats as he got to Rochester, at which point he was biking for about two to three hours in the rain before daylight, he said. He was feeling numb and changing yet another tire. Then a man he calls John from Rochester approached him.
"And he helps me change the tire, which I knew how to do, but I'm just toast at that point,” he said. “He got me back on the road and got me going again. It was people like that, some good New Yorkers, who made some of the hard times slightly more bearable."
KEEP ON KEEPING ON
Chapman’s trip got easier until he reached Syracuse. He was in a doughnut shop, Glazed and Confused, preparing to bike to Albany.
"I was just trying to prime myself or sugar up or something, and it's just sleet coming down in waves,” he said.
Chapman said he thought about holding off from riding that day, but he was conscious about his goal of reaching the end of the trail by Earth Day and was worried he wouldn’t make it on time.
He said he was wet and cold for most of the trip and was able to make it to Troy for the night and was prepared to finish the trail the next day.
"But I was hurting from that Syracuse to Troy section,” he said. “I just couldn't get going early. It was just like I wasn't even trying."
But he still tried and left Troy close to 10 a.m. that morning until he got a phone call from his family, who was checking in, at about 10:30 at night, he said.
"And I look over, and there's a Hilton Garden Inn. It's easy to get to, and I figured I just had to get off the trail. I had gone 193 miles," he said.
THE END
Chapman reached Battery Park April 23, one day shy from his goal, after six days, 845 total miles and 60 hours of riding, according to Strava, an app he used to record his progress. Chapman said it was a relief and a great feeling once he got to the end.
"Some people were just coming by and asked me what I'm hooting and hollering about, and I just got to share the experience with strangers," he said.
Afterward, Chapman said he got a haircut at Frank’s Chop Shop in Manhattan and got a fresh pair of clothes from a TJ Maxx on Broadway.
"I couldn't wait to get out of my lycra because that's all I had, literally,” he said. “I didn't have normal clothes for a week, so that was great."
Now that he’s completed the trail, Chapman has gone back to Maine, where he’s back in real estate businesses.
“I thought this would be a big meal to eat, but I thought I could probably do it,” he said. “I wasn’t 100 percent sure, but that's what makes it exciting."
