"Low-risk" youth sports gaining bits of momentum

SCHUYLER FALLS — The state’s decision to allow "low-risk" youth sports to resume July 6, in regions currently in phase three of reopening has local recreation officials looking into possible sport opportunities for North Country kids.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that baseball, softball, cross country, gymnastics, field hockey and crew will be allowed.
According to Schuyler Falls Town Recreation Director Sam Campbell, some towns are looking at a youth softball/baseball program for this summer.
“We’ve had the goal that if things opened up, we’d try to do something for the kids. There’s still parents who aren’t sure, there are parents who are still anxious, so we’re going to see.”
The towns of Plattsburgh and Peru were also interested in the idea, Campbell said, though the program is still in its planning phase.
If it goes forward, there will be safety precautions, like spacing out team members and limiting crowds to two spectators per athlete.
“It’s going to be a little tough on families with more than one kid maybe, but we’re trying to make steps here,” Campbell said.
“We’re going to try to keep the kids on a team apart as much as possible. With our parents that show up, we’ll have them keep their distance and maybe even mark some spots.”
He added that later in the summer, kids in Schuyler Falls will be able to take advantage of some merged programs that the town has with the Town of Plattsburgh, like a kayak program.
And, he hopes, the towns will be able to take the experiences they will learn into the following sports seasons as school comes back.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to roll on into soccer, and be able to do that a little more normally,” Campbell said.
Because, more than anything, the local recreation directors want to give the region’s children a chance to return to some sense of normalcy.
In other areas of the region, Plattsburgh Little League has baseball and softball registrations scheduled for today from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hector Duquette Field as youth sports begin to gain some momentum headed toward the summer.
“You can’t shut the kids down forever,” Campbell said. “Being not in school, and then telling them they can’t play a sport all summer, or not be able to do activities they’re used to, that can be worse for them than getting sick, almost.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.