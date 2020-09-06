Looking Back: Sept. 6-12

Sept. 6 - Sept. 12
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Rachel Hodnett, Jessica Paquette, Kristen Casse, Meghan Ryan, Sam Fasciano and Caitlin Belladone all win their singles matches in the Plattsburgh State women's tennis team's 9-0 victory over Lyndon State.
Jessica Caner nets the game-winner and an insurance goal to lift the Keene girls over Crown Point, 3-1, in an MVAC soccer match.
Kelley Drollette and Emily Heath lead Saranac with 16 kills apiece, while Drollette also registers 15 points and 19 assists to lead Saranac to a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Plattsburgh High.
Mitch Ryder's extra-point attempt following a 33-yard touchdown reception from Jordon Keleher seals a 21-20 win for the Plattsburgh North Stars over the Vermont Ice Storm in the Empire Football League championship.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Mike Perrotte repeats as 358 Modified champion at Frogtown Speedway.
Plattsburgh High defeats Beekmantown, 2-0, to give Hornets coach Pete Sullivan his 250th career victory.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Dan Rutowicz scores two goals in Plattsburgh State's 5-1 win over Castleton State in men's soccer action.
Kristen Barnett scores two goals to lift Seton Catholic to a 2-1 edging of Saranac in CVAC girls soccer.
Ted Martin boots home a direct kick with seven minutes left in regulation to help send the Clinton Community College men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory against Paul Smith's.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Jack Raferty of AuSable Forks hits an incredible 99 of 100 targets to win the state championship in the .20 gauge C Class at the Brooks Rod & Gun Club. Raferty was a member of the Plattsburgh Rod & Gun Club at the time.
Rene Mercier of Dorval, Quebec, shoots an ace with an 8-iron on the 130-yard first hole at Port Kent Golf Course.
Lori Duprey scores three goals, while Beth Powers and Beth Santor add two apiece in AuSable Valley's 10-1 triumph over Ticonderoga.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Gerald Gonyea accounts for five of his team's six runs thanks to three dingers as West Plattsburgh tops Dave's Grocery, 6-3, in Adirondack Slo-Pitch Softball League playoff action.
Roger Barnard comes in to relieve starter Al Rock and gets the pitching win in East Morrisonville's 7-6 win over Saranac in Clinton County Pony League play.
Northern Adirondack hires former Peru and Penn State standout Leon Angevine as its varsity football coach.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Jessica Newberry of AuSable Forks places 12th in the dressage test of the three-day Olympic equestrian competition in Rome.
Tony Papero will preside as Paul Joubert interprets the rules at an upcoming Champlain Valley Football Officials Association meeting.
Don Yetman runs for four scores, and Wayne Howard adds three more as OLVA thumps St. Pius, 45-0.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Former PHS star Bob Parker gets a $4,000 signing bonus from the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Robert Brooks of Dannemora takes the free-for-all in the final outboard event on Cumberland Bay.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Rev. Arthur Leary, pastor at St. John's, is elected president of the North Country Basketball League. Carl Sorenson, PHS principal, and Anthony Cousins, Morrisonville principal, are named vice president and secretary-treasurer, respectively.
