Local ski resorts gearing up for fresh season

WILMINGTON — With Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Oct. 18 announcement that ski resorts in New York can reopen at 50% capacity, local resorts are preparing for a season unlike one they’ve seen before.
Ahead of the reopenings, New York State released a list of guidelines for resorts to follow. Some include wearing masks when not eating, drinking or skiing, lifts can be used only by people from the same group and thorough cleaning and disinfection of rental equipment by staff.
For returners, Elise Ruocco, communications manager for the Olympic Regional Development Authority, said it’s going to be an adjustment at first.
“We’re encouraging people to pre-plan. Safety is our No. 1 priority for our staff and for our guests,” she said. “So some people might have to go to their car for lunch breaks or get a little more creative rather than always expecting to be able to walk indoors. It’s going to be a little different this year.”
BEING SAFE
Ahead of its targeted Nov. 27 opening with weather permitting, Whiteface Mountain is taking additional precautions for guest and staff safety such as a larger drop-off location and a 25% reduction to its peak capacity.
Despite the changes and the pandemic, Ruocco said outdoor recreation is especially valuable in a time like now.
“It’s a get-away,” she said. “We want to be that place where people can come and continue to get that bit of fresh air, which is very important, and to get a little piece of freedom and a bit of a vacation. However, it’s still a pandemic, so we do have to abide by the guidelines We want to keep everyone safe while having fun.”
STAY UPDATED
Ruocco also said Whiteface is encouraging guests to stay informed and up-to-date on all the new guidelines by the state and the resort so that there’s less confusion and fewer surprises when they arrive.
“It’s going to be a change, and it’s going to be different from how things were in the past, and we really hope people will understand and respect the safety part of it,” she said. “We know people are excited and ready to get back, but we are encouraging people to plan ahead.”
More importantly, Ruocco said, if guests are feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, the resort is asking them to reschedule their visit to the mountain.
NEW CONCEPTS
Titus Mountain is also ramping up for its opening sometime in December with state guidelines in place as well as a few additions such as what it is calling “Ski Banas” or cabanas for a ski resort.
“You’ll be right up slope-side with your own personal space,” Bruce Monette III, brand ambassador for Titus Mountain, said. “Those can be rented out daily. They’ll be full-serviced, so you can have a server come to you and serve drinks and food. They’ll be heated. So for the people who are worried about the clusters and being in the lodging areas, they can have the option for their own private space available.”
With resorts opening back up, the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Kristy Kennedy said the area’s outdoor attractions have drawn visitors who might have been hesitant about traveling thanks to Clinton County’s lower infection rate and the fact that outdoor activities are regarded safer than indoor ones.
“To be able to have those first-class attractions and things for people to do just kind of sets us apart as a destination,” Kennedy said about the North Country.
LOCAL SUPPORT
Kennedy said she’s been impressed by how local communities have rallied to support their businesses during the pandemic. She hopes to see the same kind of support for the resorts.
“The community really understood that they were all going to take a bit of a hit with what is going on in this economy,” she said.
“There’s not one attraction, there’s not one retail location, not one restaurant that I've talked to since March that hasn’t been praising our local residents for their continued support. And I think that’s really important for all of us to remember.
"We need to all get out, even though we’re not visitors, to (support those businesses.)”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.