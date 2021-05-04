Local Roos to have great baseball opportunity

PLATTSBURGH — The Kangaroo Court North Roos had six players receive baseball honors and a great future opportunity as they continue to play a sport they love.
Landen Duprey and Warren Miller (Class of 2024) were selected to the PBR NYS Games in Cortland for June 28 through July 1.
Both young men will be showcasing their talents and competing against the best Class of 2024 players in New York State.
Seth Petrashune, Alix Perras, Christian Grant and Donnoven Mitchell (Class of 2025) were selected to the PBR NYS Junior Elite Games.
These four young men will get to showcase their talents July 6 and 7 in Cortland against the best Class of 2025 players in New York State.
