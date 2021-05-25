Little League Scores: May 25, 2021

May 24
Plattsburgh Little League
Nuway Carwash 18, City Police 11
WP- Sully Loughan
LP- Raif Lautenscheutz
NW- Katie McCormick; 3 Singles, RBI, 2 Runs. Colby Chase; Single, 2 Runs. Sully Loughan; Triple, Single, RBI, 3 Runs. Robby Squier; Double, 2 Singles, 3 RBI, 1 Run. Bryson Recore; 2 Singles, RBI, Run. Evan Imhoff; Single, 3 BB, 4 Runs. Matt Owen; Single, RBI, Run. Matthew Whitbeck; Single. Isaac Devine; 2 BB, 2 Runs. Maxwell Underwood; BB, Run. Tyler Sand; 2 BB.
CP- Raif Lautenscheutz; Single, 2 RBI, 3 Runs. Noah Terry; Single. Kal Abernathy; 2 Doubles, Single, 3 RBI. Brody Macomber; 2 Singles, RB1. Gabe Dolan; Run. Owen Dubay; Double, Run. Rhys Goerlitz-Coryer Run. Dom Labombard; BB, Run. Cooper Holland; Single, RBI, 2 Runs.
Interleague
Adam's Glass 13, CSEA 3
WP- Ryan Demers
LP- Beckett Isaak
Adam's Glass- Aiden Howell 1 run; Jack McAuliffe double and 3 runs; Ryan Demers triple, double and 3 runs; Tripp Hicks 1 run; Brayden Bushey double, single and 1 run; Jack Bell 1 run; Logan Dragoon 1 run; Ivan Roy double, single and 1 run; Andy Thirtheu 1 run.
CSEA- Easton O'Connell double and 1 run; Beckett Isaak 1 run; Owen Rankin double and 1 run; Keith Brawn double.
Northern Frontier Little League
Minors
Jefford's Steel & Engineering 7, Champlain National Bank 2
May 22
Plattsburgh Little League
City Police 10, CSEA 9
WP- Rhys Goerlitz-Coryer.
LP- Owen Rankin.
CP- Raif Lautenscheutz Triple, inside the park HR; Jake Maggy single; Kallen Abernathy HR, walk off single; Evan Whalen single, double; Brody MacCumber inside the park HR; Noah Terry single; Gabe Dolan single; Owen Dubay double; Cooper Holland 3 singles.
CSEA- Quinn Isaac single; Easton O’connell single; Owen Rankin double, single; Keith Brawn 2 doubles; Beckett Isaac double.
McSweeney's 8, Nuway 6
WP- Kayden Smith: 3+ IP, 6 Ks, 1 BB, 2 hits, 2 runs
LP- Bryson Recore: 2 IP, 4 Ks, 7 runs
McSweeney's- Gabe Moore: 2-4, 2 runs scored; Kayden Smith: 2-3, 1 run scored; Wyatt Barton: 2-3, 2 runs scored
Nuway- Colby Chase: 3-3; Rob Squiers: 2-3, 2 runs scored; Bryson Recore: 2-3, 2 runs scored; Sullivan Loughan: 1-2, 2 runs scored
Northern Frontier Little League
Adam's Glass 5, Michigan's Plus 4
WP- Aiden Howell
LP- Drew Bartlett
Adam's Glass- Jack McAuliffe 1 run; Tripp Hicks 2-2 2 singles and 1 run; Logan Dragoon 2-3 2 singles and 1 run; Brayden Bushey 1 run; Ian Hemingway double and 1 run.
Michigan's Plus- Brody Blaise-Smith 2-3 2 singles and 1 run; Keegan Theriault 2-3 2 singles and 2 runs; Sean McBride 2-3 triple, single and 1 run; Hunter Adams 2-3 double, single
Interleague
Poirier's True Value 8, Pepsi 1
WP- Jacoby Weeden
LP- Alex Hanshaw
Poirier's True Value- Hayden Schad 2 runs; Cobe Lafountain 1 run; Greyson Lafountain 1 run; Evias Carpenter 1 run; Jake Poirier 1 run; Baylon Cronkite triple and 1 run; Jacoby Weeden 3-3 double, 2 singles and 1 run
Pepsi- Ryan Brown 1 run; Ryan Colburn double; Grady LaVarnway single and 2 walks
May 21
Plattsburgh Little League
CSEA 14, McSweeny's 13
WP- Owen Rankin
LP- Linden Nolan
CSEA- Quinn Isaak 4 hits (Triple, Double) 4 Runs Scored; Easton O'Connell 1 hit 1 run; Owen Rankin 1 hit 1 run; Colin Walker 1 hit 2 run; Keith 2 hts 1 run; Beckett Issak 2 hits (Double) 2 runs scored; Evan Guynup 1 run scored; Carson LaDue 2 runs scored
McSweeny's- Rylan Steele 3 hits (Double) 2 runs; Gabe Moore 4 hits 2 Doubles 4 runs; Kayden Smith 1 hit (Double) 2 runs scored; Gavin Sypek 1 hit 2 runs; Linden Nolan 1 hit; Braxton Seymour 1 run; Owen Howard 1 run; Wyatt Lavigne 1 run
Adam's Glass 18, Pepsi 6
WP- Jack McAuliffe
LP- Ryan Brown
Adam's Glass- Aiden Howell 3 runs; Jack McAuliffe 3-3 2 singles, double and 4 runs; Ryan Demers 2-3 HR, double and 3 runs; Carter Garceau 2 runs; Tripp Hicks 2-2 2 singles and 2 runs; Logan Dragoon 3-4 3 singles and 3 runs; Lincoln Perkins 2-3 2 singles and 1 run; Jack Bell 2-3 2 singles
Pepsi- Cal Anderson double and 1 run; Alex Hanshaw 3-3 3 singles and 2 runs; Ryan Colburn 2-3 triple, double and 1 run; Grady LaVarnway 2-2 2 singles and 1 run; Nico Custode 1 run
Minor Leagues
Tommy's Toys & Comics 14, Deringer 3
May 20
Plattsburgh Little League
City Police 12, VFW 11 (9innings)
WP- Raif Lautenscheutz
LP- Lucas Kowalowski
CP- Raif Lautenscheutz 3-6 inside the park HR; Jake Maggy 4 walks 4 runs; Kallen Abernathy 6-6 5 Doubles; Dominick LaBombard single, 3 rbi; Brody MacCumber 3-6 2 doubles; Noah Terry Single; Owen Dubay Single; Derrick Gommel Single; Cooper Holland double, single.
VFW- Michael Welc single; Max Coryer 4 hits; Lucas Kowalowski single; Logan Estes single, run; Deacon whitmarsh double 2 runs; Isaiah Hendrix double 2 runs; Michael Mix single; Josiah Wineglass 2 hits; Sam Estes 2bbs 2 runs.
Interleague
Poirier's True Value 16, Nuway Carwash 11
WP- Kevin Demers
LP- Colby Chase
Poirier's True Value- Hayden Schad 3 runs; Cobe Lafountain double and 2 runs; Evias Carpenter triple and 3 runs; Baylon Cronkite double and 2 runs; Greyson Lafountain 1 run; Jake Poirier 1 run; Kayden Rabideau 1 run; Brady MacNerland 2 runs and Emmett LaClair 1 run
Nuway Carway- Katie McCormick 2 runs; Sully Loughan 2 runs; Robert Squier 2 runs; Bryson Recore 2 runs; Matthew Owen 1 run; Isaac Devin 2 runs
Minor Leagues
Perkins Chiropractic & Physical Therapy 15, Champlain National Bank 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.