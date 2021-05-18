Little League Scores: May 18, 2021

MONDAY
PLATTSBURGH LITTLE LEAGUE
NUWAY CARWASH 12, CSEA 1 (5)
WP- Sully Loughan (9 Ks).
LP- Quinn Isaak.
NW- Bryson Recore; Double, 2 Singles, 2 RBI, 2 Runs. Matthew Owen; Double, Single, 2 RBI, 3 Runs. Evan Imhoff; 3 Singles, RBI, 2 Runs. Katie McCormick; 2 Singles, RBI, Run. Matthew Whitbeck; 2 Singles, RBI, Run. Carter Ambramcyzk; 2 Singles, RBI. Sully Loughan; Double, 2 Walks, 2 Runs. Tyler Sand; BB.
CSEA- Quinn Isaak; Double. Owen Rankin; Single, Run. Colin Walker; Single. Keith Brawn; Single. Alexis Blake; Walk.
NORTHERN FRONTIER LITTLE LEAGUE
Adams Glass 14, City Policy 4
WP- Ryan Demers.
LP- Evan Whalen
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 1 run; Jack McAuliffe 1 run; Ryan Demers 2 runs; Carter Garceau 1 run; Ian Hemingway 2 runs; Tripp Hicks 3-4 2 singles, double and 1 run; Lincoln Perkins 2 runs; Curtis Podolak 2 runs and Ivan Roy double and 2 runs.
City Police- Raif Lautenschertz 1 run; Kal Abernathy double; Brody MacLumber 2-3 single, triple and 2 runs; Noah Terry 3-3 3 singles and 1 run.
Minor Leagues
Deringer 10, Champlain National Bank 2
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH LITTLE LEAGUE
VFW 9, McSweeney's 0
WP- Deacon Whitmarsh (5IP, 2 hits, 8K).
LP- Gavin Sypek.
VFW- Max Coryer - 3-4, 2 runs; Lucas Kowalowski - 3-4, 2 runs; Logan Estes - 1-2, BB; Isaiah Hendrix - 3BB, 2 runs; Michael Alix - run; Zachary Moore - BB, run; Sam Estes - BB, run.
McSweeney's- Rylan Steele - single; Kayden Smith - 2-3, double.
Michigan's Plus 12, City Police 1
WP- Hunter Adams (9 Ks).
LP- Jake Maggy.
NORTHERN FRONTIER LITTLE LEAGUE
Adams Glass 17, Poirier True Value 7
WP- Logan Dragoon.
LP- Kevin Demers.
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 2-4 double, triple, 5 RBI and 1 run; Jack McAuliffe 2-4 single, double and 3 runs; Ryan Demers 4-4 3 singles, double and 3 runs; Carter Garceau 2 runs; Ian Hemingway 1 run; Tripp Hicks 2-3 2 doubles; Brayden Bushey 3-5 2 singles, double and 1 run; Logan Dragoon 2 runs; Lincoln Perkins 1 run; Curtis Podalik 2 runs and Ivan Roy 1 run.
Poirer True Value- Cobe Lafountain double and 1 run; Evias Carpenter 1 run; Greyson Lafountain 1 run; Emmett LaClair 1 run; Kevin Demers 2-3 2 singles and 2 runs; Brady MacNerland 1 run.
Minor Leagues
Jefford's Steel & Engineering 4, Deringer 4
Perkins Chiropractic 3, Tommy's Toys & Comics 0
