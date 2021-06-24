Little League Scores: June 24, 2021

June 24
McSweeney’s 13, Nuway 9
WP- Kayden Smith
LP- Bryson Recore
McSweeney’s- Linden Nolan: 0-4, 1 RS; Kayden Smith: 2-4, (2) 1B, 2 RS; Gabe Moore: 1-3, 2B, 1 RS; Gavin Sypek: 2-2, (2) 1B, 4 RS; Rylan Steele: 1-2, 1B, 3 RS; Wyatt Barton: 1-3, 1B, 1 RS; Wyatt Lavigne: 1-1, 1B; Peyton Davidson: 1-2, 1B, 1 RS.
Nuway- Sully Loughan: 0-3, 2 RS; Evan Imhoff: 1-3, 1B, 2 RS; Bryson Recore: 2-3, (2) 1B, 2 RS; Robby Squires: 2-4, 1B, 3B, 1 RS; Carter Abramcyzk: 0-1, 1 RS; Tyler Sand: 0-1, 1 RS.
June 23
VFW 9, Poirier's True Value 5
WP- Michael Welc (4.1 IP, 3 hits, 9 K)
LP- Jake Poirier
VFW- Michael Welc - 2-4 HOMERUN; Max Coryer - 3-3, HBP, 2 runs; Lucas Kowalowski - 2-4; Logan Estes 3-4, 2 runs; Deacon Whitmarsh - 2-4 run; Isaiah Hendrix - 1-3, 3B, run; Josiah Wineglass - 1-2, run; Michael Karam - 1-2; Sam Estes - BB, run.
Poirier's True Value- Hayden Schad - HBP, run; Cole Lafountain - BB; Evias Carpenter - 2-2, 2 runs; Baylon Cronkite - run; Jacoby Weeden - BB, run; Jake Poirier - 1-2, HBP; Kayden Rabideau - BB.
