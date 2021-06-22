Little League Scores: June 22, 2021

June 22
Interleague
Adams Glass 12, City Police 2
WP- Tripp Hicks
LP- Cooper Holland
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 2 runs; Jack McAuliffe 2-3 2 singles and 1 run; Ryan Demers 1 run; Tripp Hicks 2 runs; Brayden Bushey 3-3 3 singles and 2 runs; Ivan Roy 1 run; Logan Dragoon 1 run; Ian Hemingway triple and 1 run; Jack Bell 1 run.
City Police- Raif Lautenschuetz double and 1 run; Cooper Holland triple and 1 run; Brody MacCumber double.
June 21
Interleague
Poirier's True Value 9, McSweeney's 8
WP- Baylon Cronkite
LP- Wyatt Barton
Poirier's True Value- Hayden Schad 1 run; Cobe Lafountain 2-5 2 singles and 1 run; Baylon Cronkite 2-3 2 singles and 3 runs; Jacoby Weeden 2-4 2 singles and 1 run; Jake Poirier 1 run; Greyson Lafountain 1 run; Emmett LaClair 1 run
McSweeney's- Linden Nolan 1 run; Kayden Smith 2-4 double, single and 2 runs; Gabe Moore HR and 2 runs; Gavin Sypak 2-4 double, single; Rylan Steele 1 run; Wyatt Barton 1 run; Braxton Seymour 1 run
June 20
Plattsburgh Little League
VFW 10, CSEA 3
WP- Deacon Whirtmarsh (4IP, 4 hits, 8 K)
LP- Collin Walker
VFW- Michael Welc - 2-4, 2B, 2 runs; Max Coryer - run; Lucas Kowalowski - 1-3, BB, 2 runs; Logan Estes - 2-3, BB, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Deacon Whitmarsh - 2-3, 2B. 3B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Isaiah Hendrix - 1-1, 2BB, RBI; Josiah Wineglass - 3BB, RBI.
CSEA- Quinn Isaac - 1-4, run; Easton O'Connell - 3-4, SB; Owen Rankin - 1-2, BB, RBI; Collin Walker - 1-3 ; Evan Guynup - 1-3, run; Grady Lavarnway - run.
June 17
Plattsburgh Little League
VFW 5, City Police 1
WP- Michael Welc (4IP, 2 hits, 7K)
LP- Kal Abernathy
VFW- Michael Welc - BB, run, RBI; Lucas Kowalowski - 2-3, BB, run, RBI; Logan Estes - RBI; Deacon Whitmarsh - 1-3, 2B, RBI; Isaiah Hendrix - 1-3, run; Josiah Wineglass - 1-1; Max Coryer - BB, run; Xander Yu - HBP, BB, run; Zach Moore - BB; Sam Estes - 2BB.
City Police- Raif Lautenschuetz - 1-2, BB, run; Kal Abernathy - 1-3; Evan Whalen - BB.
Interleague
Adams Glass 9, Pepsi 4
WP- Jack McAuliffe
LP- Alex Hanshaw
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 1 run; Ryan Demers Inside Park HR and 2 runs; Tripp Hicks single and 1 run; Brayden Bushey single and 1 run; Carter Garceau 2-2 triple, single; Andy Thirtheu 1 run; Jack Bell 1 run and Logan Dragoon 1 run.
Pepsi- Cal Anderson 3-4 3 singles and 1 run; Ryan Brown 2-4 2 singles and 1 run; Jake Supernault 1 run.
June 16
Interleague
Poirier's True Value 15, CSEA Local #884 8
WP- Jake Poirier
LP- Beckett Isaak
Poirier's True Value- Hayden Schad 3-5 3 singles and 1 run; Cobe Lafountain 2 runs; Evias Carpenter 2-4 3 runs; Baylon Cronkite double and 3 runs; Jake Poirier 2-3 triple, double and 3 runs; Grey Lafountain 2 runs; Kayden Rabideau double and 1 run.
CSEA Local #884- Quinn Isaak 3-3 double and 2 runs; Easton O'Connell 1 run; Owen Rankin 1 run; Beckett Isaak 1 run; Keith Brawn 1 run; Evan Guynup 1 run; Maverick Martin 1 run.
June 12
Plattsburgh Little League
McSweeney’s 15, City Police 3
WP- Kayden Smith
LP- Raif Lautenscheutz
McSweeney’s- Rylan Steele: 3-4, 1B, 2B, 3B, 3 RS; Linden Nolan: 2-4, 1B, 2B, 2 RS; Kayden Smith: 1-2, 1B, 3 RS; Gavin Sypek: 1-3, 1B, 1 RS; Peyton Davidson: 2-3, (2) 1B, 2 RS; Wyatt Barton: 1-4, 3B; Garrison Rodriguez: 0-2, 1 RS; Wyatt Lavigne: 0-2, 1 RS; Camdan Seymour: 1-2, 1B, 2 RS.
City Police- Raif Lautenscheutz: 2-3, (2) 1B, 2 RS; Kal Abernethy: 0-1, 1 RS.
Interleague
Poirier's True Value 8, Michigan's Plus 7
WP- Jake Poirier
LP- Hunter Adams
Poirier's True Value- Cobe Lafountain 2-4 2 singles and 2 runs; Jacoby Weeden 2-4 triple, single and 2 runs; Evias Carpenter 2 runs; Jake Poirier 1 run and Brady MacNerland 1 run.
Michigan's Plus- Drew Engstrom 2-3 2 singles and 2 runs; Rigby Fries 1 run; Sean McBride 3-4 triple, 2 singles; Corey Paul Johnson 1 run; Brody Blaise-Smith 2 runs; Keegan Theriault 1 run.
June 11
Plattsburgh Little League
VFW 11, McSweeney's 1
WP- Deacon Whitmarsh (6IP, 2 hits, 14K)
LP- Gavin Sypeck
VFW- Michael Welc - 2-4 HOMERUN; Max Coryer - 2-4, 2B, 2 runs; Lucas Kowalowski - 3-3, BB, 4 runs; Logan Estes - 2-4; Deacon Whitmarsh - 2-4, 2 runs; Isaiah Hendrix - 1-1, 3BB, 2 runs; Josiah Wineglass - 1-2.
McSweeney's- Kayden Smith - HBP; Gavin Sypek - 1-3; Linden Nolan - HBP; Peyton Davidson - 1-2, run.
June 10
Northern Frontier Little League
Adams Glass 15, Poirier's True Value 14
WP- Ryan Demers
LP- Cobe Lafountain
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 4-5 2 triples, 2 singles and 3 runs; Jack McAuliffe 2-5 triple, single and 2 runs; Ryan Demers double and 3 runs; Tripp Hicks double and 2 runs; Brayden Bushey 2 runs; Ian Hemingway 3-5 3 singles; Logan Dragoon 2-5 2 singles and 1 run; Curtis Podalak 2-3 2 singles and 1 run; Andy Thirtheu 1 run.
Poirier's True Value- Hayden Schad 4-6 double, 3 singles and 2 runs; Cobe Lafountain 1 run; Evias Carpenter 4-5 2 triples, 2 singles and 4 runs; Baylon Cronkite 4-5 2 triples, double, single and 3 runs; Jacoby Weeden 2-4 double, single; Jake Poirier 1 run; Anthony Soule 3-4 3 singles and 1 run; Cameron Supernaw 2 singles and 1 run; Brady MacNerland 1 run.
June 8
Plattsburgh Little League
McSweeney’s 21, Pepsi 9
WP- Peyton Davidson
LP- Ryan Colburn
McSweeney’s- Rylan Steele: 0-2, 3 RS; Gabe Moore: 2-2, 3B, 1B, 4 RS; Kayden Smith: 0-3, 2 RS; Gavin Sypek: 4-6, (4) 1B, 3 RS; Linden Nolan: 3-5, (2) 2B, 1B, 4 RS; Wyatt Barton: 3-4, (3) 1B, 2 RS; Peyton Davidson: 3-3, 3B, 2B, 1B, 1 RS; Owen Howard: 0-2, 1 RS; Braxton Seymour: 0-2, 1 RS.
Pepsi- Cal Anderson: 2-3, (2) 1B, 2 RS; Ryan Brown: 1-3, 2B, 1 RS; Ryan Colburn: 2-3, (2) 2B, 3 RS; Finley Coon: 1-3, 1B, 1 RS; Henry Betrus: 1-3, 2B, 1 RS; Connor Lafty: 0-1, 1 RS.
June 7
Plattsburgh Little League
VFW 19, Nuway 7
WP- Lucas Kowalowski
LP- Bryson Recore
VFW- Michael Welc - 1-3, 2B, BB, 4 runs, RBI; Max Coryer - 4-5, 2B, HOMERUN, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Lucas Kowalowski - 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Logan Estes - 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Deacon Whitmarsh - 3-4, 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Isaiah Hendrix - 1-2, 2BB, 2SB, 3 runs, RBI; Xander Yu - 2BB, SB, run; Zach Moore - 2BB, run, RBI; Evan Scofield - BB.
NUW- Sully Loughan - 2-3, BB, run, RBI; Colby Chase - 1-3, BB, run; Bryson Recore - 1-2, 2BB, run; Robby Squire - 2-3, 2B, run, 2 RBI; Evan Imhoff - 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Katie McCormick - 1-3, run, RBI; Matt Owen - 1-1, BB, run.
June 5
Plattsburgh Little League
City Police 12, Pepsi 1
CP- Raif Lautenscheutz single, Brody Macomber single, Kal Abernathy single, Evan Whalen Single, Noah Terry single, Jake maggy single, Dom LaBombard single.
Pepsi- Alex Hanshaw double, Finley coon single, Ashley Hanshaw single.
