Little League Roundup: Sept. 1, 2020

Plattsburgh Little League
Semifinals
Best of 3 Series
Game 1
CSEA 4, McSweeney's 3
WP- Dominic DeAngelo. LP- Trenten Taylor. SV- Carson Duval.
McSweeneys 000 102 — 3 4
CSEA 100 30X — 4 6
DeAngelo, Duval (6) and Burdo. Taylor, Smith (5) and Moore.
M- Kalib Smith, single, run; Jake Frechette, single, walk, 2 runs; Trenten Taylor, double; Kayden Smith, walk; Gabe Moore, walk; Wyatt Barton, walk.
C- Dominic DeAngelo, 3 singles, 2 runs, RBI; Carson Duval, single, walk, 2 RBIs; Jasper Burdo, single; Brennan Peters, single; Owen Rankin, walk; Quinn Isaak, 2 walks, run.
Game 1
Ground Round 6, Michigan’s Plus 2
WP- Adrian Barnes. LP- E. Curry.
GR- L.Kowalowski 1 single, 1 walk; M.Coryer 1 single, 1 walk; A.Barnes 1 triple, 1 walk, 1 run scored; L.Estes 1 single, 1 RBI; N.Thayer 1 walk, 1 run scored; D.Whitmarsh 1 run scored; A.Lareau 1 single, 1 walk, 2 runs scored; I.Hendrix 1 walk, 1 run scored; H.Porter 1 walk; M.Welc 1 RBI.
MP- D.Engstrom 1 single; L.Hart 1 single; E.Curry 1 single, 1 run scored; D.Duncan 1 single, 1 RBI, 1 run scored.
