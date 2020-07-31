Little League Roundup: July 31, 2020

THURSDAY
PLATTSBURGH LITTLE LEAGUE
CSEA 2, Ground Round 0
Ground Round 000 000 — 0 2
CSEA 101 00X — 2 4
WP- Dominic DeAngelo (Complete game). LP- Adrian Barnes.
CSEA- Carson Duval 2 singles; Brennan Peters, single; Jasper Burdo, double.
Due to Covid-19, the funeral services planned for Veronica Rock on August 6, 2020 have been postponed again. Another attempt to schedule funeral services will not be made until next spring. Arrangements are with R.W. Walker Funeral Home.
64, passed July 28, 2020. She was born January 30, 1956. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Alexander's Church, burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dannemora. www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com
