Little League Roundup: July 31, 2020

THURSDAY

PLATTSBURGH LITTLE LEAGUE

CSEA 2, Ground Round 0

Ground Round 000 000 — 0 2

 

CSEA     101 00X — 2 4

WP- Dominic DeAngelo (Complete game). LP- Adrian Barnes.

CSEA- Carson Duval 2 singles; Brennan Peters, single; Jasper Burdo, double.

 

 

 

 

