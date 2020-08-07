Little League Roundup: Aug. 8, 2020

Plattsburgh Little League
Aug. 7
CSEA 11, City Police 1 (4)
CP 010 0 — 1 2
CSEA 342 2 — 11 9
WP- Jasper Burdo
LP- Raif Lautenshuetz
Burdo and DeAngelo. Lautenshuetz, Terry (3) and Whalen, Macomber (4).
CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo, 2 hits, 2 runs,Triple,RBI; Carson Duval, 2 Hits, Walk, 2 Runs, 2 RBI; Jasper Burdo, 2 Hits, Walk, Run, 2 RBI; Brennan Peters, 2 Hits, Run, RBI; Owen Rankin, Single, Walk, Run,RBI; Ian Lawrenz, 3 Walks; Blake Rock, Single, 2 RBI; Colin Walker, Run; Scott Gommel, Run; Quinn Isaak, Single, Walk,Run;
CP- Cal Abernathy, Single,Run; Noah Terry Single.
Northern Frontier Little League
Aug. 7
Majors
Baseball
Deringer 5, Poirer True Value 4
WP- Jake Perkins
LP- Baylon Cronkite
Deringer- Jake Perkins 3-4; Aiden Howell 2-2.
Poirer True Value- Jordan Wells 2-3 double; Kaze Carpenter double; Evias Carpenter 2-2 double.
Softball
AHI Imaging 16, WellNow 10
WP- Emma Howell
LP- Emma Guay
AHI Imaging- Emma Howell 4 runs; Tess Dumas 2 runs, Amaya Abellard 3-4 triple and 3 runs; Megan Corrow 4-4; Stephanie Barriere 3 runs; Marah Ryan 3 runs.
WellNow- Emma Guay 2-3 double and 2 runs; Alexis Gadway 2-3 and 2 runs; Kylie Surprenant 2-4 triple and 2 runs; Katelynn Johnson triple.
