Little League Roundup: Aug. 7, 2020

Plattsburgh Little League
Baseball
Aug. 6
Ground Round 16, Pepsi 6
WP- Deacon Whitmarsh. LP- G. Lavarnway.
GR- M.Welc 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run scored; M.Coryer 2 singles, 2 runs scored; A. Barnes 3 singles, 1 double, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored; L.Estes 1 single, 2 doubles, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; L.Kowalowski 2 singles, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 1 run scored; D.Whitmarsh 2 walks, 2 runs scored; N.Thayer 1 single, 2 walks, 3 runs scored; H.Porter 1 walk, 1 run scored; A.Lareau 1 double, 2 RBI, 1 run scored; K.Harris 1 single, 1 RBI.
P- Z.Sirk 2 singles, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; L.Dashnaw 1 single, 1walk, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; G.Lavarnway 1 run scored; Hanshaw 2 singles, 1 run scored; Patrie 2 doubles, 1 run scored; Brown 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run scored;
Aug. 5
City Police 12, NuWay 5
WP- Brody Macomber. LP- Tom Sorenson.
CP- Logan Rodriguez: 1 single, 1 triple, 1 Run, 1 RBI. Raif Lautenschuetz: 2 single, 2 runs, 1 RBI. Kallen Abernathy: 2 single, 2 walks, 2 runs. Preston O’Neal: 2 walks, 2 runs. Brody Macomber: 1 single, 1 triple, 1 walk, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Sebastien Bernier 1 single, 1 walk , 1 RBI. Noah Terry: 1 single, 2 walks, 1 RBI, 1 run. Nate Lambert: 1 walk, 1 run.
NW- Colby Chase: 1 walk, 1 run. Sullivan Loughan: 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run, 1 RBI. Braden Nephew: 1 single. Layden Delaronde: 1 single, 1 run. Bryson Recore: 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run. Rob Sequier: 1 walk, 1 run.
Northern Frontier Little League
Softball
Aug. 6
WellNow 12, Trim's Modular Homes 11
WP- Kennedy Columbus. LP- Kylee Surprenant.
WellNow- Emma Guay 2-4; Ava Miller 3-4; Alexis Gadway 2-4 and 3 runs; Brooklyn Shockley 2-4 and 2 runs; Carly Anctil 2-4 and 2 runs.
Trim's Modular Homes- Pender Bechard 3-5 and 2 runs; Kaelyn Rentas 2-4 and 2 runs; Katelynn Johnston 4-4 and 3 runs; Mia Perez 3-4 and 2 runs.
