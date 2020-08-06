Little League Roundup: Aug. 6, 2020

Northern Frontier Little League

Aug. 5

Majors

Adam's Glass 9, Deringer 7

WP- Logan Dragoon. LP- Jack McAuliffe.

Adam's Glass- Logan Dragoon 2 runs; Cobe Lafountain 2 runs; Ty Gauthier HR; Tripp Hicks 3-3, and 2 runs.

Deringer- Karsen Trim 2 runs; Landon Duprey 2-2, and 2 runs; Ian Hemingway 2-3, double.

Minors

 

Jefford's Steel and Engineering 8, Perkins Chiropractic & Physical Therapy 1

Aug. 3

Baseball

Majors

Poirer True Value 10, Adam's Glass 4

WP- Greyson Lafountain. LP- Lincoln Perkins.

Poirer True Value- Kevin Castine 2-4, triple, and 3 runs; Jordan Wells 2-4, HR; Baylon Cronkite 3-4; Owen Poirer 2-4; Evias Carpenter 2 runs; Brady MacNerland 2 runs.

Adam's Glass- Tripp Hicks triple, and 2 runs.

 

Minors

Jefford's Steel and Engineering 12, Perkins Chiropractic & Physical Therapy 3

