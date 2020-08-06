Little League Roundup: Aug. 6, 2020

Northern Frontier Little League
Aug. 5
Majors
Adam's Glass 9, Deringer 7
WP- Logan Dragoon. LP- Jack McAuliffe.
Adam's Glass- Logan Dragoon 2 runs; Cobe Lafountain 2 runs; Ty Gauthier HR; Tripp Hicks 3-3, and 2 runs.
Deringer- Karsen Trim 2 runs; Landon Duprey 2-2, and 2 runs; Ian Hemingway 2-3, double.
Minors
Jefford's Steel and Engineering 8, Perkins Chiropractic & Physical Therapy 1
Aug. 3
Baseball
Majors
Poirer True Value 10, Adam's Glass 4
WP- Greyson Lafountain. LP- Lincoln Perkins.
Poirer True Value- Kevin Castine 2-4, triple, and 3 runs; Jordan Wells 2-4, HR; Baylon Cronkite 3-4; Owen Poirer 2-4; Evias Carpenter 2 runs; Brady MacNerland 2 runs.
Adam's Glass- Tripp Hicks triple, and 2 runs.
Minors
Jefford's Steel and Engineering 12, Perkins Chiropractic & Physical Therapy 3
