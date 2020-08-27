Little League Roundup: Aug. 27, 2020

Aug. 25
Plattsburgh Little League
Playoffs
#5 City Police 18, #6 Pepsi 10
WP- Preston O’Neal
LP- Alex Sirk
Pepsi- Cal Anderson-2 hits, Run; Ryan Brown-Walk; Lukas Dashnaw-Single, 3 runs; Alex Hanshaw-Single, Double, 2 runs; Gavin LaVarnway-Single, Double, 2 runs; Evan Patrie-Triple, walk, 2 runs; Ryan Colburn-single, walk; Henry Betrus-Single, hbp, run.
City Police- Logan Rodriguez-3 singles, double, 2 rbi, 3 runs; Raif Lautenschuetz-2 singles, rbi, 3 runs; Cal Abernethy-Triple, Double, 2 rbi, Walk, 2 runs; Brody Macomber-Triple, single, Run, 3 rbi; Noah Terry-3 singles, walk, 2 rbi; Preston O’Neal-2 singles, run; Evan Whalen-single, double, run; Owen Dubay-single; Nate Lambert-2 runs; Connor Baehre-2 singles, 3 runs; Sebastian Bernier-single, 2 rbi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.