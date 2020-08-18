Plattsburgh Little League
Standings
Team W L
CSEA 8 1
Ground Round 8 1
McSweeney's 8 3
Michigan's Plus 3 6
City Police 3 7
Pepsi 2 8
Nuway Car Wash 2 8
Scores
Aug. 17
Ground Round 3, CSEA 1
WP- Adrian Barnes. LP- Dominic DeAngelo.
GR- M.Coryer 1 walk, 1 run scored; A.Barnes 2 walks, 1 run scored; L.Estes 3 singles, 1 RBI; D.Whitmarsh 1 walk; N.Thayer 1 walk; M.Welc 1 walk, 1 run scored.
CSEA- C.Duval 1 single, 1 run scored; J.Burdo 2 singles; Peters 1 single.
Aug. 14
CSEA. 13, Michigan's Plus. 2
CSEA 041 125 — 13 7
MP 000 002 — 2 5
Burdo, Peters (6) and DeAngelo. Curry, Hart(3) and McBride. WP- Jasper Burdo. LP- Elliott Curry. 2B- Rankin(2),Burdo. HR- Curry.
CSEA Dominic DeAngelo, Single, Walk, 2 Runs; Carson Duval, Walk; Jasper Burdo, 2 Singles, Double, 3 Runs; Brennan Peters, 2 Walks; Owen Rankin, 2 Doubles, Single,Walk, 3 Runs; Ian Lawrenz, 3 Walks; Scott Gommel, Walk; Blake Rock, Single, 2 RBI; Colin Walker, Walk, Run; Keith Brawn, Run.
Michigan's Plus- Logan Hart, HBP, Run; Elliott Curry, Walk, Home Run, 2 RBI; Hunter Adams, Walk; Douglas Duncan, 3-3, 3 Singles; Adam Burnham, Single.
