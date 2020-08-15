Little League Roundup: Aug. 15, 2020

Aug. 14
Northern Frontier Little League
Major Baseball
Deringer 19, Adam's Glass 17
WP- Jack McAuliffe.
LP- Lincoln Perkins.
Deringer- Karsen Trim 4-4 2 doubles and 4 runs; Jack McAuliffe 2-3 and 3 runs; Jake Perkins 4-5 triple and 3 runs; Ian Hemingway double and 2 runs; Jack Bell 2-3 and 2 runs; Logan Manor 2 runs; Curtis Podalak 2 runs.
Adam's Glass- Cobe Lafountain 2 runs; Lincoln Perkins 2-4; Ty Gauthier 3-5 double and 2 runs; Jacoby Weeden 2-5 double and 3 runs; Brayden Bushey 2-4 double and 2 runs; Logan Dragoon 2-3 and 2 runs; Logan Reynolds 2 runs; Kayden Rabideau 2-4 double and 3 runs.
Major Softball
Trim's Modular Homes 14, WellNow 6
WP- Kylee Surprenant.
Trim's Modular Homes- Ashley Barnes 2-2 and 4 runs; Katelynn Johnston 4-4 and 4 runs; Kaelyn Rentas 2-4; Wynter Jarus 3-4 and 2 runs; Stephanie Barriere 2-3; Alyse Jewell 3-4
WellNow- Emma Guay 3-4 and 3 runs; Meegan Burdo 2-4; Ava Miller 2-3
Plattsburgh Little League
Major Baseball
McSweeney’s 11, City Police 3
WP- Trenten Taylor: 6 IP, 11 Ks, 0 BBs, 3 runs
LP- Preston O’neal. Other: Brody Macomber.
McSweeney’s- Wyatt Barton 1-2, 2 RBI, 1 RS; Jake Frechette 3-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 1 RS; Kalib Smith 2-3; Trent Taylor 1-3, double, 2 RBI, 1 RS; Gavin Sypek 0-3, 1 RS; Stephen Santor 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Frank Trudeau 0-1, 1 RS; Kayden Smith 1-2, 1 RS; Rylan Steele 1-2, 1 RS; Linden Nolan 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Tyler Blake 0-3, 1 RS;
City Police- Logan Rodriguez 1-3,2 RS; Kallen Abernathy 1-3; Preston O’neal 1-3, 1 RBI; Noah Terry 1-3.
