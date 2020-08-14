Little League Roundup: Aug. 14, 2020

Plattsburgh Little League
Baseball
Aug. 13
Ground Round 15, NuWay 3
WP- Adrian Barnes. LP- B. Recore
GR- L.Kowalowski 4 singles, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored; M.Coryer 2 singles, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; A.Barnes 1 double, 1 single, 2 walks, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored; L.Estes 4 singles, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; D.Whitmarsh 2 walks, 2 runs scored; N.Thayer 1 single, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 2 runs scored; A.Lareau 2 singles, 2 RBI, 1 walk, 2 runs scored; M.Welc 1 single, 2 RBI.
N- Chase 1 single, 1 run scored; Recore 1 single, 1 run scored; Delaronde 1 single, 1 run scored; Imhoff 1 single, 1 RBI; McCormick 1 single; Owen 1 single.
Northern Frontier Little League
Softball
WellNow 12, AHI Imaging 10
WP- Emma Guay. LP- Lexi Roberts.
WellNow- Emma Guay 2 runs; Ella Lafountain 2 runs; Kylee Surprenant 2 runs; Brynn Hite 2-4; Meegan Burdo 2-4; Kennedy Columbus 2-3 and 2 runs.
AHI Imaging- Tess Dumas 2-4; Amaya Abellard 3-4; Megan Corrow 2-3; Lexi Roberts 2-4; Sierra Boulrice 2 runs; Aalish Torrres 2 runs.
