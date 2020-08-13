Little League Roundup: Aug. 13, 2020

Plattsburgh Little League
McSweeney’s 9, Pepsi 6
WP- Kalib Smith: 4 2/3 IP, 7 Ks, 6 runs; Other- Frank Trudeau: 1 1/3 IP,3 Ks.
LP- Gavin Lavarnway: 3 2/3 IP, 6 Ks, 8 runs; Other- Lucas Dashnaw: 2 1/3 IP, 5 Ks, 1 run.
McSweeney’s- Gabe Moore: 0-2, 2 RS; Jake Frechette: 1-4, double; Kalib Smith: 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 RS; Trenten Taylor: 1-3, double, 1 RS; Kayden Smith: 0-3, 1 RS; Tyler Blake: 0-2, 1 RS; Rylan Steele: 0-1, 1 RS.
Pepsi- Cal Anderson: 0-4, 1 RS; Ryan Campbell: 2-3, double, 1 RS; Lucas Dashnaw: 1-3, 1 RS; Gavin Lavarnway: 1-3, 1 RS; Alexander Hanshaw: 2-2, double, home run, 3 RBI, 2 RS; Zachary Sirk: 1-2.
North Frontier Little League
Aug. 12
Major Baseball
Poirer True Value 8, Deringer 4
WP- Owen Poirer. LP- Hayden Schad.
Poirer True Value- Jordan Wells 2-3 double and 2 runs; Baylon Cronkite 2-2 double; Owen Poirer triple; Kaze Carpenter 2 runs.
Deringer- Jack McAuliffe 2 runs.
Minor Baseball
Jefford's Steel & Engineering 7, Perkins Chiropractic & Physical Therapy 5
Aug. 11
Major Baseball
Deringer 15, Adam's Glass 12
WP- Jake Perkins. LP- Logan Dragoon.
Deringer- Hayden Schad 3-4 and 3 runs; Jake Perkins 4-4 and 3 runs; Aiden Howell double and 2 runs; Karsen Trim 2-3 and 3 runs; Jack Bell 2-3 triple.
Adam's Glass- Cobe Lafountain double; Baylon Cronkite 2-3 triple and 2 runs; Jacoby Weeden 2-4; Kayden Rabideau 2 runs; Brayden Bushey 3-3 double and 3 runs; Logan Reynolds 2-4 double and 2 runs.
Major Softball
Trim's Modular Homes 26, WellNow 16
WP- Kylee Surprenant. LP- Emma Guay.
Trim's Modular Homes- Pender Bechard 2-6 and 3 runs; Ashley Barnes 5-6 and 3 runs; Katelynn Johnson 5-6 and 4 runs; Kylee Surprenant 2-6; Kaelyn Rentas 3-6 and 2 runs; Wynter Jarus 2-5 and 2 runs; Stephanie Barriere 2-4 and 3 runs; Mia Perez 3-4 and 4 runs; Kirsten Seguin 2-4 and 2 runs.
WellNow- Emma Guay 4-4 and 5 runs; Meegan Burdo 2-5 and 3 runs; Ella Lafountain 2-4; Kennedy Columbus 3-3 and 3 runs; Alyssa Bronson 3-3 and 3 runs.
