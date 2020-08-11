Little League Roundup: Aug. 11, 2020

Plattsburgh Little League
Standings
Team W L
CSEA 7 1
Ground Round 7 1
McSweeney's 6 2
City Police 3 6
Michigan's Plus 2 4
Pepsi 2 7
Nuway Car Wash 1 7
Aug. 8
Ground Round 11, Michigan’s Plus 0
WP- Austin Lareau. LP- D. Duncan.
GR- M.Welc 2 singles, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; M. Coryer 1 walk, 1 run scored; A.Barnes 1 double, 1 single, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 1 run scored; L.Estes 1 walk; L. Kowalowski 3 singles, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored; D. Whitmarsh 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run scored; A.Lareau 2 singles, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored; K.Harris 1 run scored; I. Hendrix 2 walks, 2 runs scored.
MP- D.Duncan 1 walk; B.Allen 1 walk.
City Police 22, Pepsi 16
WP- Preston O’Neal. LP- Lucas Dashnaw.
CP- Brody Macomber: 1 single, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 inside the park HR, 4 runs, 5 RBI. Noah Terry: 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Sebastien Bernier 1 single ,1 walk. Kallen Abernathy: 3 singles, 1 walk, 2 runs, 1 RBI. Raif Lautenschuetz: 1 single, 1 double, 3 runes. Nate Lambert: 5 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Preston O’Neal: 1 single, 1 run, 2 RBI. Evan Whalen: 1 walk, 2 runs. Connor Baehre: 2 walks, 3 runs. Copper Holland: 1 single, 1 run.
Pepsi- Callum Anderson: 1 single, 1 walk, 2 runs. Ryan Campbell: 1 single, 1 double, 2 walks, 4 runs. Lucas Dashnaw: 1 single, 1 walk, 2 runs. Gavin LaVarnway: 2 doubles, 1 walk, 4 runs, 3 RBI. Alex Hanshaw: 1 double, 1 walk, 1 run. Ryan Colburn: 1 walk, 1 run. Ryan Brown: 1 single, 2 walks. Alex Sirk: 3 walks. Zachary Sirk: 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run. Grady LaVarnway: 1 walk, 1 run.
