Little League All-Stars return to LLWS Tournament

PLATTSBURGH — On Monday night, the All-Stars of Plattsburgh Little League and Northern Frontier Little League will begin the worldwide journey to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the home of the Little League World Series Tournament (as seen on ESPN and ABC).
The 9-10 All-Stars will play at Gunner Field in Altona at 5:45 p.m., and the 11-12 All-Stars will play at Hector Duquette Field in Plattsburgh at 7:45 p.m..
In the Eastern bracket of New York’s District 37, Plattsburgh and Northern Frontier will be joined by the All-Stars of Massena Little League. They will compete in a pool-play format with the winner from the Eastern bracket set to face the winner of the Western bracket: a group that consists of Little League All-Star teams from Watertown, South Jefferson County, Pulaski, and Lowville’s powerful North Central Little League. The District Championship Game is scheduled for July 10 at 3 p.m. in Adams Center.
Plattsburgh Little League, established in 1957, consists of players from the Plattsburgh City School District, Seton Catholic, Peru Central, Saranac Central and Beekmantown Central School Districts.
Plattsburgh Little League All-Stars were selected by votes submitted by opposing Major League teams. Northern Frontier Little League established in 2018, based in Altona, and pulls its players from Chazy Central Rural, Northeastern Clinton Central and Northern Adirondack Central School Districts. Northern Frontier Little League All-Stars were selected by the coaches. Massena Little League has been a fixture in Northern New York sports since 1948.
The Little League World Series Tournament traditionally consists of teams from throughout the world. Excitement is high this year not only for these athletes but for family and friend supporters as well. The LLWS suspended play in 2020 for the safety of players during the COVID pandemic. This year it will be strictly a North American Event. Hopes are strong for the future with the return of “normalcy” to return to an International Tournament.
