LeReau pitches Mariners past Cougars

PLATTSBURGH — Austin LeReau's complete-game performance led the Clinton County 13U Mariners to a 6-1 win over the Champlain 13U Cougars, Thursday.
LeReau allowed one run on five hits and two walks to go along with eight strikeouts.
"Austin was flat out impressive tonight," Mariners coach John DeAngelo said. "He kept a good-hitting team off balance, and our defense played great behind him.
"Dom DeAngelo called a great game behind the plate. He and Austin were on the same page all night.
"Not only did he pitch great to get the win, he was able to throw a complete game, allowing us to save some arms, as we have a doubleheader on Saturday."
Dom DeAngelo and Adrian Barnes both had a pair of hits and runs scored to boost Clinton County, and Stephen Santor drove in a run with a single.
Barnes also had an RBI, and Dan Hartmann drove in two runs of his own.
Jimmy Wells and Evan Racine both doubled for the Cougars, and Owen Ebersol and Kellon Pilon added base knocks.
—
Clinton County 13U 6, Champlain 13U 1
CH 000 001 0 — 1 5 1
CC 300 111 X — 6 5 0
Racine, Ji. Wells, J. Wells and Ebersol. LeReau and DeAngelo. WP- LeReau. LP- Racine. 2B- Wells (CH), Racine (CH).
