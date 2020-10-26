Lake Placid awarded ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships

LAKE PLACID — U.S. Figure Skating will play host to the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships 2023 in Lake Placid, from March 31 to April 1, 2023, the International Skating Union (ISU) announced, recently.
"We are thrilled that the ISU has chosen the United States to host such a prestigious synchronized skating event," U.S. Figure Skating President Anne Cammett said. "We are looking forward to bringing the World Synchronized Skating Championships to the historic town of Lake Placid after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) will play host to the event in conjunction with U.S. Figure Skating.
“New York State and the Olympic Regional Development Authority look forward to hosting the skaters participating in the 2023 ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships and their many fans,” said Kelly Cummings, Olympic Regional Development Authority Chair. “Lake Placid, New York, host of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games, the Winter Sports Capital of the World, is very pleased to host the world again. 2023 will be a tremendous year for the Lake Placid Olympic Region and New York State’s Adirondack Mountains, as we will also host the FISU Winter World University Games.”
“It will be an honor to host the World’s best (and their adoring fans) in the exciting, growing sport of Synchronized Skating,” said Paul Wylie, ORDA Director of Sport. “I can’t wait to witness the athleticism and creativity of teams from all over the world, as they light up Lake Placid ice.”
This will mark the first time that Lake Placid has played host to the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships and the fifth time the U.S. has hosted the event, most recently in 2017 when it was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States also hosted the World Synchronized Championships in 2000, its inaugural year, in Minneapolis. Lake Placid played host to the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in 2002 and has held numerous Skate America events, most recently in 2017 at the Herb Brooks Arena.
