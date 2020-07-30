Lake Champlain to host Bassmaster Elite Series

PLATTSBURGH — The Bassmaster Elite Series returns to Lake Champlain today with strict COVID-19 restrictions set for its participants.
The event was approved by New York State, the Clinton County Health Department, the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release.
That approval was due to a comprehensive safety plan prepared by B.A.S.S., L.L.C., a plan that found organizers navigating new territory that sports organizations around the country are having to deal with.
“From managing the logistics of testing and screening anglers, staff and venue personnel to rescheduling tournaments, 2020 has forced us all to be creative and flexible so that we can bring fishing fans — and just sports fans in general — the joy and fun of competition in a safe and responsible manner,” B.A.S.S. LLC Communications Manager Emily Harley said.
Precautions will include not allowing spectators and requiring competitors to monitor themselves for a fever or any other COVID-19 symptoms, wear a face covering, maintain social distancing, clean and disinfect workspaces, equipment, and competition areas
Additionally, Bassmaster will not be allowing anyone other than staff or anglers in or near the weigh-in area at Plattsburgh City Marina this year.
“The Safety Plan prepared by B.A.S.S., L.L.C., which was recently approved by the NYS Empire State Development Corporation, is a thorough and comprehensive document,” Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza said in a press release.
In addition to the standard safety precautions, Kanoza said that the anglers have been tested for COVID-19 in advance of the tournament, and will be minimizing their time in public during their overnight stays here.
BASSMASTER SEASON
The four-day tournament on Lake Champlain, starting today at 8 a.m., is the third Bassmaster event held since restarting the 2020 season in June with the most recent event taking place in Clayton.
“That has allowed everyone to get even more comfortable with operating within the safety plans and protocols we've put in place,” Harley said. “As an organization, reconfiguring our weigh-in stage, instituting daily screening via the CrewMinders safety platform, and virtual pro briefings have all been well-received.”
And for the field of 85 anglers, the restrictions have been necessary precautions to take for a chance to fish this summer.
“Fishing is their livelihood,” Harley said. “They have embraced the opportunity to fish these incredible waters, and been incredibly flexible and supportive of the changes that needed to take place to ensure these tournaments could move forward.”
And, due to the lack of fans at the event, the organization will be taking extra time on their social media and during TV coverage to allow the anglers to explain their techniques and tips on the screen instead of in-person.
COMPETITION
Weigh-ins will take place daily, with the competing field getting whittled down to 40 anglers by Saturday, and to a final group of ten on championship Sunday, with the angler pulling in the most weight over the four days of competition winning it all.
The person in that top spot will take home a $100,000 prize.
Fans will be able to watch tournament action on bassmaster.com or on ESPN2 and ESPN 3 at various days and times.
Full schedule
Thursday- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN3, and bassmaster.com.
Friday- 8 to 11 a.m. on ESPN3 and bassmaster.com, noon to 3 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN3 and bassmaster.com.
Saturday- 8 to 11 a.m. on ESPN3, Bassmaster.com, noon to 3 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN3 and bassmaster.com.
Sunday- 8 to 11 a.m. on ESPN3 and bassmaster.com, noon to 3 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN3 and bassmaster.com.
