Knowles hurls no-hitter for Expos

PLATTSBURGH — Robby Knowles pitched a no-hitter and hit a 3-run home run as the Criss Consulting/Meron's Expos defeated the Jenn’s Smokin' Hot Border Bandits, 9-0, in Champlain Valley Baseball League action on Saturday.
Matt Rivers went 4-4 with a double, and Dominick Bordeau, Ryan Knowles, Mike Bordeau, and Robby Knowles had multi-hit games for the Expos.
Drew Knowles and Ryan Maggy added doubles. Dominic DeAngelo and Shane Perrotte added RBIs on the day.
Border Bandits leadoff batter Hunter LaValley reached base twice via a hit-by-pitch and a walk, as well as stealing a base.
LaValley also smashed a line drive back at Knowles in the sixth that was caught in self defense, preserving the no-hitter.
Smokin' Hots center fielder Sam Bulson made a valiant attempt in pursuit of Knowles' fourth inning homer, running hard into the South Acres fence.
—
Expos 9, Smokin' Hots 0
SH 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Ex 200 601 X — 9 15 0
Knowles and M. Bordeau. B. LaValley, K. Vassar (4), and N. Gonyo. 2B- Rivers, Ro. Knowles, A. Knowles, Maggy. HR- Ro. Knowles. WP- Knowles. LP- B.LaValley 2B-Rivers, Rob Knowles, A. Knowles, Maggy. HR- Rob Knowles.
