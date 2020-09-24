King grabs first-place finish

SARATOGA — Plattsburgh's Willie King was winner of the Legends Division of the Senior Stroke Play Championship held recently during a wet day at Hiland Golf Course.
Steve Vatter, PGA Head Professional at Capital Hills at Albany, won the championship, while Willie King, PGA Owner of Plattsburgh Golf won the Legends Division with a score of one-under-par 71. Harvey Bostic Sr. captured the Super Senior Division in the event.
The highlight of the day was King shooting his age for the first time in his career. John Durcan, PGA Life Member finished in second place with a score of 2-over-par 74. However, with his second-place finish, Durcan wrapped up the NENY PGA OMEGA Legends Division Player of the Year Award by 0.5 points over King.
