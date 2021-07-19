KC North 14U snags comeback victory

TUPPER LAKE — The 14U Kangaroo Court North Roos (8-2) came back to win their eighth straight Saturday against the Cage Warriors (Queens, NY).
The Roos started the scoring in the first when Warren Miller tripled and scored on a Landen Duprey base hit.
The Cage Warriors strung some hits together and answered with four runs of their own in the second.
The Roos battled back in a big way in the third, sending six runs home on a couple walks and four hits in the inning. Miller, Nate Baker (2) and Patrick Hagadorn all knocked in runs in the inning.
KCN added one in the fourth and two more in the sixth. To lead off the sixth, Novak Jarus smoked a ball deep over the right fielder’s head and the defense had no chance to throw out the speedy Jarus who hustled out an inside-the-park home run.
Miller secured the win going four innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Sam Bingel pitched the last six outs of the game to earn the save.
“Big team win today," Roos coach Duprey said. "We only have nine boys for this tourney, and all nine contributed to this comeback today.”
KC North tripled three times on the day (Miller, Griffiths, Bingel). Miller and Jarus had multiple hits for the Roos. Griffiths scored three times.
FRIDAY
ROOS 2
TITANS 0
KC North pitcher, Steven Bronson threw a complete-game shutout to open up the Adirondack Lightning tournament. The Roos blanked the Upper Deck Titans Black, 2-0, to give the Kangaroo Court North 14U Roos (7-2) their seventh win in a row.
Both starting pitchers tossed scoreless baseball into the fourth. In the top half, Zach Lapier was hit by a pitch and Nate Baker laid down a bunt to push him to second. Patrick Hagadorn then moved the runner over to third on a fielder’s choice. Lapier finally scored when a hustling Sam Bingel legged out a grounder when the throw could not be handled by the first baseman.
A Titans’ threat to tie it was avoided in the bottom of the inning. With a runner on second, a base hit was blooped to right. Marcus Griffiths collected it and fired to Warren Miller for the relay home where Landen Duprey tagged out the advancing runner for the inning-ending play at the plate.
In the fifth, Bronson scored the insurance run on a double by Landen Duprey.
Miller paced the Roos' offense with two hits. Griffiths, Bronson, Duprey and Bingel also had hits.
“Stevie was on today, and the defense showed up for him. I do hope we can get the bats going a bit more for the rest of the tourney,” coach Miller said.
Bronson scattered six hits, six strikeouts and allowed only two walks over the seven innings. He struck out the side in the fifth.
