KC North 13U Roos open season with split

PLATTSBURGH — The KC North 13U Roos opened their 2021 Season this past weekend splitting a double header with the Vermont Strikers.
The Strikers picked up a decisive 12-3 victory in the opener. Donnie Mitchell pitched three strong innings, giving up only two hits and striking out five, while giving up five runs (two earned).
"Donnie pitched well, but we were rusty to say the least. Our defense wasn't in mid-season form" Roos head coach Zeke Perras said.
The Roos offense was led Seth Petrashune, Alix Perras and Jasper Burdo who all picked up RBI singles. Christian Grant, Donnie Mitchell and Landon Giroux all chipped in with singles.
The Roos offensive exploded early in Game 2 and came away with a 14-8 victory.
"I was very happy with how the boys responded. It's been a while since this group suffered that big of a loss, and they came out swinging in the second game," Perras said.
Christian Grant led the offense with three hits, while Colt Bagnulo, Logan Clarey and Donnie Mitchell added two hits for the Roos. Clarey collected four runs batted in, and Aricin Griffin added a single.
Logan Clarey pitched three strong innings to pick up the win. Brady Blair pitched well in relief of Clarey, and Alix Perras pitched 2 scoreless innings to close-out the contest.
"Overall I was very happy with how we played today," Perras said. "We were short on pitching and all of the boys stepped up today. This is a special group of players coming off a 19-3 season and making the jump to the big field. All of our coaches and families are excited for another great season."
