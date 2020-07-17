KC North 12U Roos win season opener

PLATTSBURGH — The Kangaroo Court North 12U Roos put together a great team effort to open the season Wednesday night besting the Green Mountain Catamounts 3-0 at Gunner Field.
Seth Petrashune picked up the win tossing six shutout innings, and racking up 10 strikeouts along the way.
Alix Perras shut the door with a six-pitch save in the seventh, highlighted by left fielders Donnie Mitchell’s heads-up catch and throw to Brady Blair for a double play.
The Roos were led offensively by Kalib Smith, Kris Richards, Donnie Mitchell and Sam Bingel who all picked up two hits on the day.
Zach LaPier added a solo shot, while Nate Baker, Landon Giroux and Alix Perras chipped in with one hit apiece.
The Roos are back in action this Sunday with a doubleheader in Clifton Park against the 12U Halfmoon Mariners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.