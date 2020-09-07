KC North 12U Roos finish season as 'Last Man Standing'

ALBANY — The KC North 12U Roos capped off an incredible season by capturing the championship in The ENYTB Last Man Standing Tournament in Albany.
The Roos went 5-0 on the weekend, finishing their season with a 17-1 record and on a 14-game winning streak.
In the quarterfinals, the Roos handled the Vermont Catamounts in five innings winning 16-1.
The offense rapped out 17 hits, led by Zach Lapier with three hits, including a double. Logan Rodriguez, Nate Baker, Sam Bingel, Landon Giroux, Kalib Smith and Christian Grant all added two hits, while Seth Petrashune and Steven Bronson chipped in with a hit apiece.
Alix Perras and Brady Blair combined to shut down the Catamounts, with Perras picking up the win.
The semifinals were nothing short of dramatic, with the Roos coming back to pull-out a 9-6 win against the Clifton Park Plainsmen to advance to the championship game.
The Plainsmen would jump out to a 4-1 lead in the first, which the Roos cut to 4-3 heading into the top of the fifth.
Donnie Mitchell, Sam Bingel, Steven Bronson and Nate Baker all singled in consecutive at-bats. Logan Rodriguez then broke the game open blasting an opposite field home run to right to put the Roos in the lead 7-4. Christian Grant would add a towering two-run home run in the sixth to extend the lead to 9-6.
Christian Grant and Nate Baker would lead the Roos with two hits apiece, with eight Roos adding a hit apiece.
Donnie Mitchell started the game for the Roos. Alix Perras picked up the win in relief, and Christian Grant would close the game out with a two-inning save.
The Roos would go on to face the Tri City Devil Cats in the finals, winning 18-5.
The Devil Cats would put up five runs over the first three innings and took a 5-0 lead into the top of the fourth.
The Roos would chip away at the lead putting up four runs in the frame. With score 5-4 in the top of the fifth, the Roos offense exploded to score 14 runs, all with two outs.
"In all my years of baseball, I've never seen a team hit like that in one inning, especially with two outs" said Roos manager Zeke Perras.
"This is a special group of young men, and even though our season was short, I couldn't be more proud of what they accomplished."
The Roos would score 14 runs off nine hits in the inning, and Christian Grant would retire the Devil Cats in order in the bottom of the fifth to seal the victory.
Seth Petrashune, Sam Bingel and Zach Lapier led the Roos with two hits a piece, with eight Roos also chipping in with a hit a piece.
Christain Grant would drive in four runs the Roos.
