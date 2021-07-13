CHAZY — Kavanaugh Realty made quite the comeback, Monday, in North Country Soccer League play.
Down 2-0 with five minutes remaining, Kavanaugh stormed back and captured a 3-2 win over Giroux's in dramatic fashion.
Riley Hansen scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals for Kavanaugh, and both tallies were assisted by Nathan Pilon.
Stephen Leibeck broke the shutout on an assist from Enzo Vergara to bring the winners to within one.
Troy Bingham and "Squaddy" put goals in the back of the net for Giroux's.
League play resumes Wednesday when 4th Ward F.C. hosts Chazy Orchards at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Field in Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.