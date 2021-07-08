Kavanaugh Realty, Lake Placid win in NCSL action

PLATTSBURGH — Kavanaugh Realty came away with a 2-1 win against 4th Ward F.C., Thursday, in North Country Soccer League action.
Enzo Vergara put the winners on the board with an assist from Nathan Pilon, and Pilon then assisted on a goal from Tristan Conners.
Ian Spear buried the lone tally for 4th Ward F.C..
WEDNESDAY
Kavanaugh Realty turned in a 3-2 win over Wildwood F.C..
Patrick Dwyer, Riley Hansen and Stephen Leibeck accounted for the winner's goals, while Hansen, Tristan Conners and Nathan Pilon all picked up assists.
In other action, Lake Placid topped Grioux's, 1-0, in overtime.
Jeannot Louis had the golden goal.
