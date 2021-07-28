Kavanaugh, 4th Ward move on to semifinals

CHAZY — Kavanaugh Realty and 4th Ward F.C. advanced to the North Country Soccer League semifinals, Wednesday.
Kavanaugh topped Lake Placid, 3-2, in an overtime thriller.
Riley Hansen led the come-from-behind win for Kavanaugh with two goals, and Tristan Conners accounted for one of the goals.
Enzo Vergara assisted on two of Kavanaugh's tallies.
Both of Lake Placid's goals came from Emir Hrustemovic.
In the other quarterfinal, 4th Ward toppled the Saranac Lake Storm, 6-1.
Six different members of 4th Ward found the back of the net to account for a balanced scoring attack.
Zack Brockway, Ian Spear, Caleb Hamilton, Kyle Erickson, Austin Tetreault and Brady Channell all scored a goal for the winners.
The league semifinals will take place Monday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m..
