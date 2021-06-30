Kangaroo Court North 14U finishes weekend strong

PLATTSBURGH — The KCN Roos 14U (2-2) dropped their first two games of the season on close losses this past Saturday, but came back to even up their record with strong performances on Sunday.
In Saturday’s first game, CT Rangers Black scored the game’s first five runs over the first four and a half innings due to some sloppy defense despite a solid start from Zach Lapier.
Lapier threw the first three innings and did not allow an earned run or hit. He struck out five and walked four before giving way to reliever Sam Bingel who did not get much support from his defense.
Roos pitchers held the Rangers scoreless for the remainder of the game, giving their offense a chance to scrape back.
The Roos did claw back in the bottom half of the fifth scoring all three off their runs in the inning.
Duprey led the offense with two hits. Lapier added a double. Lapier, Christian Grant, and Seth Petrashune all drove in runs while Roos pitchers combined for eight strikeouts, but also walked six.
Hoping to split the day, the Roos were in a hole early after the Technique Tigers Navy knocked out starter Landen Duprey after two innings and found themselves down 7-0. The deficit was again fed by costly errors and misplayed balls on defense. KCN Roos Coach Miller, said “I realize this was our first outing as a full team this season, but it’s tough to ask our pitchers for five or six outs in an inning. We need to work on defensive discipline, or good teams like the Rangers and Tigers will always take advantage.”
The first runs for the Roos came in the third, but the Tigers took two back again in the bottom half. The Roos would pick up three more in the fifth cutting the lead to 9-6.
Kangaroo Court took some momentum going into the top of the fifth after a huge strikeout to end the inning just after lefty Bronson picked off a runner at first.
With two on in the sixth and the Roos down by two, Bronson shot a single to the right side scoring Novak Jarus and Marcus Griffiths to even the game at 9-all, and completing the comeback.
Warren Miller entered on the mound and struck out the side in the sixth, but took the walk-off loss in the seventh after a two-out single found its way across the plate after a tough infield hit.
“I am proud of these boys for never quitting the battle, but we took too many innings off early in both games today and simply ran out of outs,” Miller said.
Bronson and Grant both chipped in two hits each with Bronson driving in three and Grant two. Lapier had a double and also drove in two. Marcus Griffiths scored three times after reaching on two walks and a single. Duprey also walked twice and scored both times.
Sunday was a different story, the bats, pitching, and defense showed up. The Roos took the first game 9-1 against the Long Island Titans in six innings.
Warren Miller started on the mound, earning the Roos first win this season, going five scoreless innings, striking out five, walking two, and allowing just three hits. Sam Bingel closed out the last frame on the bump, striking out one.
The Roos big inning came in the fourth, adding four more runs to their two-run lead on five hits.
Kangaroo Court tallied 13 hits and committed no errors in Sunday’s first contest. Miller, Lapier and Nate Baker all added two hits each. Miller doubled twice, driving in two runs, both Baker and Grant doubled and knocked in two each. Marcus Griffiths doubled and Novak Jarus tripled.
In the final game of the weekend, the Roos pulled off a 4-2 win against the CT Rangers Red.
Starting pitcher, Steve Bronson threw five innings of one-hit ball, with six strikeouts, and just one walk, but left without a decision as the teams were locked at two apiece heading into the sixth. Lapier closed the game out to get the win over the final two innings, allowing just two hits and striking out two.
The Roos got things going in the bottom of the sixth when Alix Perras was hit by a pitch to lead things off, followed by a walk by Griffiths. Bronson then hit a tough grounder and reached on an error that scored Perras. On the throw home, Bronson broke for second and was tagged out, but it was enough of a distraction to get the speedy Griffiths home for an insurance run.
Bronson and Grant led the offense with two hits and a run batted in apiece. One of Bronson’s was a double.
“Overall, our pitching was outstanding this weekend, and our bats started to heat up on Sunday. We are excited for what’s to come this season,” Miller said.
The three lefties (Lapier, Miller, and Bronson) combined for just one earned run in over 20 innings with 26 strikeouts and kept opposing teams off balance to a low .135 batting average.
