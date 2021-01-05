K.C. Jones remembered fondly by many in the North Country

When Boston Celtics great K.C. Jones passed away on Christmas Day a piece of the Adirondacks passed with him.
The basketball legend helped the Celtics win eight straight NBA titles and was a beloved figure in the North Country during the time his wildly popular basketball camp was held at Pok-O-Macready camps for 10 years starting in 1967.
“He was a gentleman of the highest order,” said long-time summer camp owner and director Jack Swan. “All the people loved him. He treated everyone equally and with respect.”
COMING TO NORTH COUNTRY
Jones was lured to Willsboro, by Alex Robinson, the grandson of Dr. Charles Robinson who started Camp Pok-O-Moonshine for boys in 1905. Alex was a basketball coach and referee in the Boston area and his friend, Larry Cavanaugh, had ties to the Celtics.
In the 1960s, professional basketball players worked side jobs in the offseason to make financial ends meet and the idea of a basketball camp was a natural fit for Jones, who had just retired from the Celtics.
“He loved the Adirondacks and Willsboro,” said John Konowitz, whose family has been connected to summer camp since the 1940s. “If you ask 10 old-timers in Willsboro about K.C. Jones, eight of them would say they knew him well and all of them would have a story about him.”
Jones’ influence on basketball at the time couldn’t be overstated. Besides his National Basketball Association titles, he also won two NCAA championships at the University of San Francisco with teammate Bill Russell who later became his Celtics teammate. He also was a member of the gold medal basketball team at the 1956 Olympics and won two NBA championships in 1984 and 1986 as head coach of the Celtics.
THE CAMP
When word got around that the K.C. Jones Basketball Camp was coming to a remote summer camp in the Adirondacks it didn’t take long for applications to flood in. More than 300 campers signed up from Albany to Boston, two hotbeds of high school basketball in the Northeast, along with 50 or so day campers.
Getting ready for the six-day camp wasn’t an easy task. The camp was held the week after the last day of summer camp and it was also the first year Camp MacCready for girls opened. Two years later the task became even more challenging when a basketball camp for girls was added.
“There was so much going on that first year. But the first thing we had to do was add basketball courts. So we added a couple more at the girls camp where the tennis courts are today,” Swan said. “Every spare moment we had in the summer we were working on getting the courts ready.”
Konowitz said a total of five courts were readied. Staff pitched in to dig holes to sink the basketball poles and to connect the baskets and backboards. Cedar poles were also sunk behind the baskets and strung with lights for nighttime playing and chicken wire to contain errant basketball shots.
Cabins had to be cleaned and quick since the basketball campers were coming shortly after the summer campers had left. Extra mattresses and beds also had to be added to cabins to accommodate the expected large crowd. And camp van drivers were headed to Albany and Boston and other points to pick up the campers.
Kitchen staff also had to stay on to feed the hundreds of hungry players. To make the wooded walk back to the boys camp safer at night, Swan’s father, Tilden Swan, ordered lights to be strung in the trees the entire way.
“Everyone that worked the camp, even the coaches, really pitched in over the years to make it a great experience for the kids,” said Konowitz, who lives in Ausable Forks. He also said local schools from Ausable to Elizabethtown to Peru to Willsboro opened their gyms to campers on rainy days.
MAKING AN IMPACT
Jones, who was paid $3,000 to run the camp, brought plenty of star power over the years including teammates Russell, John Havliceck, Satch Sanders and Wayne Embry along with Lucius Jackson of the Philadelphia 76ers. Embry, a block of a man, was so wide that he actually got stuck in a phone booth one day while trying to make a call in Willsboro. Each star player was paid $200 for their appearance.
Calvin Murphy, a Norwalk, Conn. native who played for the Houston Rockets, was especially popular. At 5 feet, 9 inches tall, Murphy could dunk a basketball but he also was a world-class baton twirler.
“He’d be on the sidelines between games teaching kids to twirl the baton,” Swan said. “The kids had so much fun.”
But the camp experience went beyond just star power. It was the grace and dignity that Jones and his professional buddies showed to everyone.
“I remember Bill Russell walking into the kitchen of the dining hall and signing an autograph on a piece of paper for our cook Florence James,” Swan said. “She was so thrilled and touched by that.”
And Jones, camp coaches and Konowitz spent plenty of nights drinking beers at the North End tavern and Townhouse, discussing basketball strategies.
“I really learned a lot of during those times,” said Konowitz, who has coached for more than 40 years on the high school and college levels. “Not just X’s and O’s but how to deal with people.”
MEMORABLE MOMENT
But it was a pickup, exhibition game at Willsboro High School where the public really came to appreciate Jones’ professional mastery.
“Everyone in Willsboro was there and it became clear very quickly that K.C. was playing on another level than everyone else. If you ask folks today they’ll tell you 8,000 people were there,” laughs Konowitz.
And Jones loved to sing, especially with Al Delano playing piano at a Plattsburgh nightclub, crooning his favorite tune, “You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You.”
No matter how late he stayed out singing or explaining basketball strategies at the North End, Jones was at breakfast by 8 a.m. and on the courts teaching all day. And he never did forget the people of Willsboro.
There was the time when the grandson of the late Andie DeAngelo, who owned the North End, had a K.C. Jones basketball card and wondered if K.C. would sign it.
“I took the card, sent it to K.C. and he sent it back signed with a personal note. That’s how he was,” Konowitz said.
And when Jones was scheduled to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989, he invited Konowitz and his wife, Judy, to the ceremony.
“People just loved him,” Konowitz said. “He never came across as a superstar and believe me he was. He was just K.C.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.