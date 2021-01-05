K.C. Jones remembered fondly by many in the North Country

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.