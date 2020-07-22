Jr. Mariners too much for Cougars

PLATTSBURGH — Four Mariners pitchers combined on a one-hitter and Drew Knowles and Conner Burns had two hits apiece to lead the Clinton County Junior Mariners to a 10-0 win over the Champlain Cougars Tuesday night at Lefty Wilson Field.
John Laporte hurled four innings, allowing only an infield single, and struck out four. Burns, Bostyn Duquette and Matt Boulerice each hurled one inning and had one strikeout.
The Mariners rallied for three runs in the first inning. Duquette singled to lead off the game and Brady Doorey reached on an error. Zach O’Connell followed with an RBI double. Laporte and Brantley Marion followed with run-producing outs.
Clinton County tallied three more runs in the second inning. Burns led off the inning with a double and after Zach Van Valkenberg reached on an error, Knowles drilled a run-scoring double. Ethan Barnes and Duquette followed with run-scoring outs.
In the fourth inning, Trombley walked, Burns singled and Van Valkenberg singled to load the bases. Knowles drilled a two-run single to left to increase the lead to 8-0.
The Mariners completed the scoring in the sixth with a pair of runs. Nolan Knight led off the inning with a single, Trombley followed with a double and Burns was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Colin Golden singled to score a run and Duquette walked to plate the final run.
