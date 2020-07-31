Jr. Mariners take down Strikers, 14-4

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — Zach O’Connell had three hits, including two home runs, and six RBI, while Brady Doorey and Colin Golden both had three hits and two RBI to lead the Clinton County Junior Mariners to a 14-4 win over Vermont Strikers Red in Next Level Baseball League quarterfinal action Thursday night in Essex Junction, Vermont.
The Mariners will face the Colchester Cannons in semifinal action Friday night in Colchester.
Connor Burns hurled 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win as the Mariners rallied from a 4-2 deficit.
Doorey led off the game with a single and came around to score on an O’Connell single. John Laporte reached on an error, stole second and scored on a single by Golden to give the Mariners an early 2-0 lead.
The Strikers scored four times in the second inning, but it was all Mariners after that.
Wyatt Premore walked to lead off the third inning and scored on a two-out single from Golden to cut the deficit to 4-3.
In the fourth inning, the Mariners sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six times. Brayden Trombley and Bostyn Duquette started the inning with back-to-back singles. After Burns laid down a sacrifice bunt, Doorey followed with a suicide squeeze to score both of them. Following a walk to Premore, O’Connell followed with a three-run homer to center. The final run of the inning came after Laporte singled, stole second and scored on a double by Anthony Marion.
The Mariners increased the lead to 13-4 with four runs in the fifth inning. Duquette walked, stole second and scored on a single by Doorey. Premore tripled past a diving center fielder and O’Connell followed with a homer to left field.
The final Mariners run came in the sixth when Drew Knowles singled, Ryan Knowles walked and Premore drilled a two-out single.
14U MARINERS
The 14U Clinton County Mariners tied the Vermont Strikers, 3-3, in a time limited game.
The Mariners scored in the second inning when Jake Calkins walked, stole second and third and then came home to score on a wild pitch.
In the fourth inning the Mariners were able to manufacture a run when Sam Bingel singled, stole second and was advanced to third base by Jake Calkins' sacrifice bunt. Bingel then scored on Quinn Brandell's sacrifice fly.
In the sixth inning Jake Calkins singled to plate Bingel tying the game.
Chase Clukey, Alex O’Neil and Josh Sand shared the pitching duties surrendering five hits.
Braeden Calkins, Jake Calkins, Quinn Brandell, Sam Bingel and Patrick Hagadorn contributed hits for the Mariners.
The 14U Mariners travel to play the Strikers again on Sunday, Aug. 2nd for a doubleheader.
