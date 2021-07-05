Jr. Mariners split with Nationals

PLATTSBURGH — Quinn Brandell scattered five hits and struck out three in six innings as the Clinton County Junior Mariners earned an 8-6 win over the North Country Nationals at Veterans Park Monday afternoon.
The Nationals rebounded to record a 4-2 win over the Mariners in the nightcap.
Jake Calkins paced the Mariners offense in the opener going 2-3 with a double, while Chase Clukey drilled a two-run single.
Brady Doorey recorded a scoreless inning to earn the save.
In the nightcap, Doorey went 2-3 with a double and an RBI, while Parker Broughton drilled a run-scoring single. Brandell, Clukey and Austin Lambert also had hits for the Mariners.
Losing pitcher Josh Sand started on the mound and hurled four innings, allowed two hits, one unearned run and struck out six. Clukey gave up three unearned runs and stuck out two in two innings. Alex O’Neal hurled a scoreless seventh inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.