Jr. Mariners' lineup flexes muscles

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Junior Mariners' offense was clicking on all cylinders, Thursday.
Zach O’Connell had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs, while Brayden Trombley had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs as the Junior Mariners topped Strike Zone Academy, 18-5, at Lefty Wilson Field.
Brady Doorey added a double and three RBI.
Anthony Marion hurled the first three innings to earn the win.
