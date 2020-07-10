Jr. Mariners' lineup flexes muscles

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Junior Mariners' offense was clicking on all cylinders, Thursday. 

Zach O’Connell had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs, while Brayden Trombley had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs as the Junior Mariners topped Strike Zone Academy, 18-5, at Lefty Wilson Field.

Brady Doorey added a double and three RBI.

Anthony Marion hurled the first three innings to earn the win.

