Jr. Mariners finish season strong

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Junior Mariners finished the season with a 13-9 win over the Meron’s Expos of the Champlain Valley Baseball League Friday night at Lefty Wilson Field.
The Mariners finished the abbreviated season with a 14-6 record under first-year head coach Andrew Kramer.
The Mariners jumped in front early with five runs in the first and third innings, building an 11-3 lead after four innings.
In the first inning, Bostyn Duquette reached on an error, Brady Doorey doubled and Colin Golden reached on an error to load the bases.
Nolan Knight followed with an RBI single and John Laporte and Anthony Marion followed with bases-loaded walks to force runs home.
Brayden Trombley and Wyatt Premore added run-scoring singles.
In the third inning, the Mariners rallied for five unearned runs, with Duquette drilling a two-run double, Premore a bases-loaded walk and Ryan Knowles an RBI groundout.
Laporte added a run-scoring single in the fourth and Marion a two-run double in the sixth.
Conner Burns hurled three innings and allowed two runs to be credited with the win.
Dominick Bordeau led the Expos' bats with a 3-for-4 evening that included four RBIs and two triples.
Meron's Shane Perrotte went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Robby Knowles had a 3-for-4 night with two RBIs.
14U MARINERS
PLATTSBURGH — The 14U Clinton County Mariners upended the Tupper Lake Lumberjacks, 15-5, at Lefty Wilson Field.
The Mariners scored early and often with hot bats against Tupper.
In the first inning, Braeden Calkins walked and was followed by a Chase Clukey double.
Sam Bingel then singled, scoring Calkins. Quinn Brandell then drove home Clukey on a fielder’s choice. Brandell eventually came home on a wild pitch to end the scoring for the inning.
In the second, the Mariners pushed three runs across to make it 7-0.
Josh Sand worked a base-on-balls, stole second, and gained third base on a well-executed sacrifice bunt by Jacob Lagree. Austin Lambert then roped a single to score Sand. Clukey capped off the scoring with a mammoth triple allowing Ryan Racine and Lambert to score.
The third inning was another big inning for the home team. An RBI single by Sand scored Jake Calkins and three Lumberjack miscues allowed Patrick Hagadorn, Lambert, Braeden Calkins and Racine to score extending the Mariner lead to 13-1.
The Mariners would cap off their scoring in the fifth when Braeden Calkins’ hustle double was rewarded by the hot-hitting Chase Clukey’s long single. Later, Hagadorn’s long fly ball allowed Jake Calkins to tag and score from third making it 15-5.
Josh Sand, Keagan Pecor and Patrick Hagadorn shared the pitching duties combining for 16 strikeouts while allowing just five hits.
