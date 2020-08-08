PLATTSBURGH — John Laporte had three hits and drove in five runs to lead the Clinton County Junior Mariners to a 15-7 win over the Barre (Vt.) Black Sox in baseball action Friday night at Lefty Wilson Field.
Laporte also earned the win on the mound hurling 4 2/3 innings and allowing only one earned run.
Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, the Mariners sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine times. Laporte ripped a two-run double, while Anthony Marion and Bostyn Duquette both had two-run singles. Brady Doorey and Nolan Knight added RBI singles and Wyatt Premore drove in a run.
After the Black Sox scored three runs in the top of the third, the Mariners responded with three in the bottom half. Colin Golden had an RBI groundout, and Laporte added a two-run single.
The Black Sox tallied twice in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 12-6, but the Mariners answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners scored once on a wild pitch, and then Laporte added a run-scoring single and Ryan Knowles an RBI groundout.
Duquette, Conner Burns, Drew Knowles and Nolan Knight all had two hits for the Mariners.
The Mariners (12-5) are back in action with a doubleheader against the North Country Roadrunners in Gouverneur Saturday at 11 a.m.
