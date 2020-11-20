John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot takes virtual route

CHATEAUGAY [mdash] Pamela J. (Hesseltine) Bologna of Chateaugay, passed away at her home on Nov. 18, 2020. Born on Dec. 20, 1963, she was the loving daughter of Charles and Elaine (Trainer) Hesseltine. Pam graduated from Franklin Academy and SUNY Potsdam with a degree in education. Upon grad…