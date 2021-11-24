Joey's Sports Corner: Time for a new chapter, but P-R memories last forever

When I first walked into the Press-Republican in May 2016, I was so nervous.
I was wrapping up my junior year of college at SUNY Plattsburgh and needed to do an internship.
So I set up a meeting with Editor-in-Chief Lois Clermont and went to her office for an afternoon meeting.
When I sat down in her office, all my nerves went away because Lois made me feel right at home.
She told me she enjoyed reading my work in Cardinal Points, SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, and would be more than happy to allow me to work for the P-R to fulfill my work experience credits for the college.
From there, everything happened so fast. Having spent my entire life in the North Country, I was so excited for the opportunity to write for the sports section of my hometown newspaper.
After completing my work experience during the summer, I stayed on as a freelancer for two weeks before receiving an exciting offer — a full-time job.
In August that year, I was given the opportunity to be one of the P-R’s sports reporters, and I immediately said yes.
It’s hard to believe it has been five-plus years since then and that I’m moving on to a new, great opportunity at Champlain Valley Educational Services as its Communications and Publications Manager.
I am so excited for the chance to work with CVES and its family of professionals, and I will always cherish the many memories I made at the P-R.
My first year here was quite the whirlwind. I was working full-time and completing my senior year of college as a full-time student.
But the faith and trust my coworkers had in me made it all possible.
The immediate sports reporter brotherhood formed between Ricky St. Clair, Willie Santana and myself was as strong as could be.
We were in the trenches every day trying to do our best to provide the best sports coverage possible in the North Country.
Our hours were less than ideal, typically working 4 p.m. to midnight or later each evening, but our ability to work together made the tough realities of the job possible.
We didn’t realize it at the time, but we were making memories we’d remember for the rest of our lives.
Some memories are better than others, but as time passes, it’s easier to remember the good times and the trips to go grab some pizza and wings on a dinner break rather than the tough nights.
Also, shout-out to the many “Calzone Nights” Willie and I had. The amount of bread and cheese we consumed… well, it would probably alarm some.
In the journalism business, however, there’s always going to be turnover.
A couple years into my tenure with the P-R, Willie decided to move on to bigger and better things, and Ricky followed a couple months later.
Just like that, there was a whole new sports crew at the P-R, and I was given the chance to be at the helm as Sports Editor in October 2019.
The challenges I immediately faced were tough, but a similar trend remained. I was working with great people.
Sabrina Bruno was thrown into the fire as a sports reporter that fall with just a bit of training during the summer, but she hit the ground running.
Sabrina was the only other full-timer, however, and the workload remained the same as when we had three people, so I needed to find some reinforcements.
That’s where two legends came to the rescue.
One was John Coryer.
Coydog was a difference-maker when he agreed to come back and work as a freelancer a couple nights a week to help me out with whatever I needed.
He immediately became and continues to be one of the best support systems I’ve ever had. He’s going to be mad at me for mentioning him at all because of his humble nature, but John was always there for me.
The other individual who came in and helped out behind the scenes was the one and only Bob Goetz.
Bob was a life-saver when it came to doing page design on different nights and running the desk so I could have a day off and avoid working seven-day weeks.
I’ll never forget the one day when I came into the office after covering a game and sat down with my laptop ready to type a story.
Bob was on my left doing layout, and John was on my right typing up a story. I didn’t say anything. I just listened. I listened to two individuals who had dedicated a combined 75-plus years to North Country sports chat and work.
As a kid growing up, I read their stories all the time, and there I was years later, and they were still helping. That shows the true dedication they both have toward this community.
Right when we started to get a rhythm in early 2020, the pandemic hit. Sports went away, and I was left trying to figure out what to do.
For those of you who followed along, that’s when things like Sports Food Madness came to be, and I tried to make the most of a gloomy time in the world.
Eventually the sports scene came back to life in September 2020, and things returned to almost complete normalcy this past fall.
This fall was an absolute whirlwind as I tried to make sure we had everything covered, and I think we did a great job.
I’ll always cherish one of my final stories as a full-timer being the AuSable Valley girls soccer team winning a state championship. After the Patriots won their semifinal, I told AuSable Valley coach Lindsey Douglas to send me off with a state championship story, and her Patriots did just that.
People ask me quite frequently what some of my favorite games were to cover, and it’s honestly hard to pinpoint just a few. What I can say, however, is every single game I attended and every single interview I conducted holds a special place in my heart. I did this job to showcase the many accomplishments of our local student-athletes. At the end of the day, it’s all about them.
But this job isn’t just about covering sporting events. The people around me were what made it really special.
Thank you to my editors Lois, Suzanne (Shan) Moore and Joe LoTemplio.
Shan, we will always have our Yankees to cheer for, and Joe, you are my Italian paison!
To Ben Rowe, you’re the glue that holds the newsroom together, and the entire staff is lucky to have you.
To all the photographers I have worked with, especially Kayla Breen, thank you for everything.
And finally to my entire stringing crew, Ryan Hayner, Steve Criss and Sweet Lou Reuter, you’re the best and made the impossible possible.
Sports fans are in good hands with Ben Watson and Jessica Collins taking over. Jessica’s enthusiasm and love for local sports makes her great for the job.
Some may not know this, but Ben has already cemented himself as part of the sports department by doing a bit of everything this past year, whether it was page design, reporting or even photography a time or two. He’s a human Swiss Army Knife.
As I finish writing this up, I want to say that this job meant a lot to me. Every day, I wanted to do my best to serve the student-athletes, coaches and community. I still plan on helping out here when I’m able to, and I look forward to seeing the P-R sports section continue to evolve and improve every day.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.