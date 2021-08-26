Joey's Sports Corner: Mullen helps make Learn to Play clinics memorable

MALONE — The Malone Minor Youth Hockey Association has a great opportunity ahead, as it will partner with the New York Rangers and their Learn to Play program.
Starting Nov. 7, at the Malone Civic Center, there will be slate of sessions that offer kids ages 4 to 9 an opportunity to learn the game of hockey for the first time.
More information about the clinics can be found in this report.
Having the chance to speak on the phone with former Ranger Brian Mullen, who visits various youth hockey association's Learn to Play clinics, and hear what he had to say was refreshing.
"What's so satisfying to me is to be on the ice and give these kids an opportunity," Mullen said. "I could be having the worst day of my life and go on the ice with these kids and come out with a smile on my face because it is so much fun."
Mullen spent 11 years in the NHL and played for the Winnipeg Jets, Rangers, San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders.
His playing career was cut short after he suffered a stroke in the summer of 1993 when he was a member of the Islanders, but even though he was never able to take the ice again as a pro, he made sure hockey remained a part of his life.
He has been with the Rangers' Learn to Play program since it began three years ago and loves the atmosphere it creates.
"It's exciting," Mullen said. "It's the first time a lot of these kids step on the ice, and moms and dads are up against the glass with the cameras. It's a real exciting time for them, and it rubs off on the coaches."
Mullen recalled a specific moment he enjoyed at one rink that hosted him and Learn to Play and a little kiddo who did not want to take the ice.
As Mullen was going out to join the participants, he knew he had to do something.
"The mom and dad were there and having a tough time getting him on the ice, so I scooped him up and put him on the ice and got him to calm down and stop crying," Mullen said.
Once out on the ice, he still did not want to participate in any of the drills and was sitting up against the boards nervous.
So Mullen went over and helped make the youngster's experience a good one.
He started to talk with him. He eventually convinced the boy to get up and skate to the blue line, followed by the red line, then the opposite blue line and finally the entire sheet.
"I had this kid on the ice for the hour, and he did not even realize it," Mullen said. "Mom and dad were in the stands along with grandma and grandpa, and when the kid came off the ice, they all thanked me for getting him on the ice.
"That's what it's all about. I don't need the praise, I mean. I mean what's it's all about is the kids having a great time."
Since Mullen has wrapped up his playing career, he has spent years coaching various levels from youth all the way up to juniors.
He said he enjoys seeing the progressions of his players and appreciates the same concept with Learn to Play.
When Mullen was a child, he was the Rangers' stick boy. He said that opportunity is something he always remembers and makes him realize how just a single moment can make a lasting impression for a young, aspiring hockey player.
"It was a dream come true for me to play for the Rangers," Mullen said. "I kind of grew up in that building since I was the stick boy. To be able to come back and play in front of family and friends was a dream come true for me.
"I always tell the kids I work with, 'You are going to be the next Rangers, and I will be watching you in Madison Square Garden.'"
